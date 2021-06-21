KERNERSVILLE — It was a day to remember for Currituck County’s Brooke Zak.
The freshman made history at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Women’s Wrestling Invitational Tournament on Saturday at Glenn High School.
Zak won the 120 pound division at the invitational.
She is believed to be the first female athlete from Currituck County to earn a medal at the NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational tournament.
The NCHSAA has held the tournament for three seasons.
On Saturday, Zak defeated Dixon’s Isabel Rodriguez by a 13-8 decision in the championship match to win the title.
Zak won three matches during the tournament to advance to the 120 pound final.
She wasn’t the only athlete from the region to medal.
First Flight’s Reagan Riddick, a sophomore, won the 113A pound division championship by defeating Mt. Airy’s Hope Horan by a technical fall in the first place match.
Riddick also won three matches during the tournament to advance to the 113A final.
Manteo’s Kamilah Brooks placed third in the 132 pound class tournament.
Brooks, a freshman, bested Hoke County’s Maya Kaleo by fall in the third place match.
Manteo freshman Thalia Aquirre Gomez also competed in the 106B weight class at the invitational.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marley Renner of Currituck and the doubles team of Ellie Hornthal and Zoe Pureza of Northeastern qualified for the 2A State Tennis tournament based on their results at last weekend’s 2A Eastern Regional.
Renner, seeded second, reached the regional final, falling to top-seeded Mary Emma Holscher of Washington, 7-6(8), 6-3, in a two-hour battle.
Renner opened the tournament with two consecutive 6-0, 6-0 wins, over Katherine Pollock of Washington and Jocelyn Chiavola of Croatan. In the semifinals, Renner defeated Hinson Britt of Greene Central, 6-2, 6-2.
“Marley played exceptionally well all weekend, as she has all season,” commented Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “The final came down to just a couple of points in that tiebreaker that didn’t go her way. It was a great match, and she played extremely well. I’m very proud of her.”
In doubles, Hornthal and Pureza, seeded third, advanced to the regional semifinals, falling to the top-seeded team of McKinsey Harper and Kristen Colie of Greene Central, 6-0, 6-1.
In Friday’s play, the Northeastern duo defeated Emilee Meeks and Abbigail Everette of North Pitt, 6-0, 6-0, and Tayla Statham and Arianna Cope of Croatan, 6-1, 6-2.
Hornthal and Pureza claimed third place with a 6-3, 6-2 win over the #2 seeds, Grace Meyer and Mia Raynor, also of Croatan.
Northeastern’s doubles team of Mary Ellen Foreman and Jessica Carter dropped their opening round match to the Dixon team of Kate Scribner and Morgan Wool, 6-2, 6-1.
The Currituck team of Madeline Dupre and Caroline Boughn defeated Ashley Bunn and Emily Scott of North Johnston in the first round, 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-3. Dupre and Boughn lost in the second round to Greene Central’s Harper and Colie, 6-0, 6-1, in the second round.
“Caroline and Madeline played exceptionally well, and ran into a team that was just too good,” Ramsey said. “I was very pleased with how they played.”
First Flight’s Allison Hudson won a lengthy first-round match against third-seeded and previously unbeaten Arial Pearce from North Johnston, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2. In the second round, Hudson lost to Greene Central’s Britt, again in three sets, 0-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Emily Yurasek of First Flight lost in the first round to fourth-seeded Katie Sink of Croatan, 6-0, 6-4.
Renner will be the #2 seed from the Eastern regional in next weekend’s state tournament, while Hornthal and Pureza will be the #3 seed from the East in doubles.
Greene Central claimed the team title with 19 points, followed by Washington with 11, Croatan with 8, Currituck with 7. Northeastern finished fifth with 3 points.