BARCO — Gracey Capps has been playing softball since she was eight years old.
The rush of adrenaline during a softball game, bonding with her teammates and having fun are some of the reasons the infielder enjoys the sport.
Capps will get the opportunity to experience playing softball at the college level.
With family, teammates, classmates and teachers present, Capps participated in a signing ceremony for her commitment to the Methodist University softball team Wednesday afternoon at Currituck County High School.
Capps was excited about earning the opportunity to pursue her softball and academic plans at Methodist University.
Capps was excited about the next four years as she plans to pursue a nursing degree at Methodist.
The Methodist University softball program is a member of the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference.
The Monarchs competed during the spring 2021 college softball season.
Capps noted she liked that Methodist was a smaller university and it had a beautiful campus.
“I fell in love with it,” Capps said of Methodist.
While at Currituck, Capps has played at first base for the Knights.
During her junior season, Capps had an important role in helping the Currituck County High School softball team advance to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East regional championship game during the spring 2021 softball season.
Capps hit a home run in the regional championship game against South Granville on May 11.
Former Currituck County head softball coach Karen Booker spoke at the signing ceremony and noted she was proud of Capps and acknowledged Capps battled through injuries during her high school softball career to earn the chance to play college softball.
Booker, who retired as coach of the Currituck softball program after the spring 2021 season, added that Capps always had a positive attitude, asked questions on how to become a better player and is an outstanding young lady.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Capps has a .405 career batting average with a .505 on-base percentage with 20 RBIs in two-plus seasons at Currituck.
The 2020 high school softball season was canceled after a few games played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capps noted that one of the aspects she loves about playing softball at Currituck was being coached by Booker.
Capps acknowledged she loved being coached by Booker for three seasons and is going to miss her.
Capps, a senior, is excited about the upcoming 2022 high school softball season.
“Last season, we got to the final four, which was very fun,” Capps said. “I love the girls. We’ve all been playing together since we were little.”
Capps noted she hopes Currituck will get the chance to play in the NCHSAA Class 3A State Championship series this spring.