Despite having the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2020-21 wrestling season move from its traditional winter months to the late spring and summer months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most area wrestling teams were able to compete on the mat during the 2020-21 athletic year.
Highlighting the wrestling season were Currituck County wrestlers Samuel Hodge and Brooke Zak.
Their individual performances led to Zak and Hodge to be named The Daily Advance Athletes of the Year in wrestling.
Hodge, a senior, capped a standout high school wrestling career this summer with a 14-2 record.
Hodge won the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional championship in the 126 pound weight division.
Hodge earned a berth to the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament in the 126 pound division.
At the state championship tournament, Hodge advanced to the third place match in the 126 pound division.
Hodge finished the tournament with a medal by placing fourth overall.
Hodge completed his high school wrestling career as a three time NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional champion in three different weight divisions (113, 120 and 126 pounds) and a three time NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament qualifier in three weight divisions.
During his junior season, Hodge earned his 100th career win.
Zak, a freshman, made the most of her first season as a varsity wrestler in 2021. She recorded a 10-7 overall record during the campaign.
Zak competed in the NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational June 19 in the 120 pound division.
She won the 120 pound division at the invitational to become the first female athlete from Currituck to win a weight class at the invitational.
The NCHSAA has held the invitational annually since 2019.
Zak competed in the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional and the Class 2A Individual State Championship tournaments.
In both tournaments, Zak wrestled against male competitors.
Zak placed fourth in the 120 pound weight division at the East regional and wrestled in the first round of the state championship tournament at 120 pounds.
ALL-AREA TEAM
The Daily Advance All-Area wrestling team is made up of athletes who attend high schools in the Daily Advance’s print coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties).
Pasquotank County High School, who had a team during the 2019-20 season, did not sponsor a wrestling team during the 2021 season.
Here is the All-Area team:
Marshall Cooper, 106 pounds, Fr., Currituck County: Cooper had a 15-3 overall record. He placed fourth in the 106 pound division at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional tournament and qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament at 106 pounds.
Jacob Bennett, 113 pounds, Fr., Currituck County: Bennett had an 11-7 overall record. He placed fourth in the 113 pound division at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional tournament and qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament at 113 pounds.
Brooke Zak, 120 pounds, Fr., Currituck County: Co-Area Athlete of the Year.
Samuel Hodge, 126 pounds, Sr., Currituck County: Co-Area Athlete of the Year.
Mathew Lieberman, 132 pounds, So., Currituck County: He had a 10-2 overall record and placed third in the 132 pound division at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament. He qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament at 132 pounds.
Noah Walker, 138 pounds, Sr., Currituck County: Walker had a 12-4 overall record. He placed fourth in the 132 pound division at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional tournament and qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament at 138 pounds.
Kristopher Sawyer, 145 pounds, So., Northeastern: Posted a 7-4 overall record. He qualified to compete in the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional in the 145 pound tournament.
David Saunders, 145 pounds, So., Currituck County: Saunders had a 9-5 overall record. He won a first round match in the 145 pound division at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional tournament.
Ethan Binckley, 152 pounds, Fr., Currituck County: Binckley had a 17-3 overall record. He placed second in the 152 pound weight division in the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament and won a first round match at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament at 152 pounds.
Willie Toliver, 170 pounds, Jr., Currituck County: He had a 10-6 overall record and won a first round match at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament in the 170 pound weight division.
Cole Hampton, 182 pounds, Jr., Currituck County: Hampton had a 9-5 overall record and won a first round match at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament in the 182 pound division.
Aiden Herring, 195 pounds, Jr., Currituck County: He had a 7-7 overall record. Herring won a first round match at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament in the 195 pound division.
Austin Taylor, 220 pounds, Fr., Currituck County: Taylor had a 4-12 overall record and won a first round match at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament in the 220 pound division.
Jeffery Klugh, 285 pounds, So., Currituck County: He had a 16-3 overall record. Klugh placed third in the 285 pound weight division in the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament and qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament at 285 pounds.
All statistics are courtesy of www.TrackWrestling.com.