BARCO — In Currituck County, Vic Ramsey and the sport of tennis go hand in hand.
He has been involved with the sport at the amateur level in Currituck County and the region for years.
The 2021 fall high school girls tennis season featured Ramsey securing his 150th career dual team match win as head coach of the Currituck County High School girls tennis team in a Sept. 13 match against Hertford County.
This fall was Ramsey’s 22nd season leading the women’s tennis program at Currituck County High School.
He is also involved with the sport at the amateur level with Currituck Tennis.
According to its website, Currituck Tennis is a United States Tennis Association-affiliated community tennis association serving the residents of Currituck County and northeastern North Carolina.
During the years, Ramsey helps organize multiple junior tennis and amateur tennis events for kids and adults in the region.
Ramsey recently helped shepherd the 18th annual Eva Lane Memorial Tennis Tournament at the Currituck County High School tennis courts on Sept. 17-18.
Ramsey spoke to the Daily Advance on Sept. 18 about the importance of the Eva Lane Memorial tournament.
“It’s a way to remember Eva and the unnecessary tragedy that her death was,” Ramsey said. “Unfortunately, that is a lesson that we need to continue to teach.”
According to a brief on the tournament by Currituck Tennis, Lane was a student and played tennis at Currituck County High School from 2000-2002.
In January 2004, Lane was killed by a drunk driver on U.S. Highway 158 in southern Currituck County. Lane had graduated from Currituck County High School in the summer of 2003.
Since the establishment of the tournament, proceeds from the tournament have funded an endowed scholarship given annually to a Currituck County High School graduating senior in Eva’s memory.
A similar tragedy impacted the Currituck County community in August when Julie Randel, 11, a student at Currituck County Middle School, was struck by a driver on Aug. 30 and died from her injuries on Sept. 8.
According to a Daily Advance report, the driver that struck Randel appeared to be impaired by alcohol.
Ramsey stressed the importance of not driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Part of the tournament’s mission is to bring awareness to prevent driving while intoxicated.
The other parts of the tournament’s mission are to celebrate and remember Lane’s life through tennis, provide a ministry to Lane’s family and bring the region’s tennis community together.
Ramsey noted he has been grateful to the sponsors of the tournament.
He added he is excited about the future of the tournament.
Ramsey noted he enjoys watching the different levels of tennis played during the tournament.
Although Ramsey acknowledged his passion for tennis, his first love was basketball.
Ramsey joked that growing up, he felt he would be a great shooter in basketball, but quickly found out height and speed were not on his side.
Ramsey started playing tennis in high school.
While living with his mother, Ramsey relocated from a small high school where he could play high school basketball to a larger high school; where the odds were against him making the team.
Tennis was an option at the new high school.
“I learned the game, played three years and got to be the No. 1 player on my high school team,” Ramsey recalled.
Ramsey said he was able to play tennis at Campbell College at the NAIA level.
Campbell College is now known as Campbell University and competes at the NCAA’s top tier at the Division I level in men’s tennis.
Ramsey credits his four years of playing college tennis for helping him mature as a young man.
“There is a lot to tennis besides the physicality of the game,” Ramsey said. “There is the mental challenge, the ethical challenge sometimes and you learn how to manage your emotions.”
Ramsey took over the Currituck women’s program from Bill Corbett, who Ramsey noted had been the coach for 19 years.
During the summer before Ramsey took over, Corbett had decided he was ready to step aside from coaching tennis.
After expressing interest in coaching the women’s tennis team to the Currituck athletic director at the time, Ramsey began coaching the team.
More than two decades on the job, Ramsey continues to fall in love with a new group of freshmen to mold into tennis players.
Ramsey also coaches the Currituck County High School men’s tennis program. Last spring was his 16th season coaching the boys tennis program.
The coach noted the excitement of coaching players like Marley Renner (class of 2021) and Sarah Dover (class of 2018) at Currituck.
Dover and Renner both had standout tennis careers at Currituck.
Both went on to become members of the college women’s tennis team at Salisbury University.
For Ramsey, it’s just as important to coach the student-athlete who doesn’t go to the state tournament, who doesn’t get all the recognition, but who learns the game and has a modicum of success.
Ramsey acknowledged the joy of teaching the sport and seeing kids develop from scratch.
Unlike some parts of the state where there are large tennis clubs or resources like an indoor tennis facility that help produce more polished players by time they reach the high school level, northeast North Carolina doesn’t have as many resources or polished players.
For Ramsey, watching players evolve from beginner status to being fairly accomplished high school tennis players is rewarding.
“They can leave high school having learned a game that they can play for the next 50 years, having great friends and great memories,” Ramsey said. “When you succeed at those three things, everything else is icing.”
After winning the Northeastern Coastal Conference dual team championship with Renner leading a veteran group of players during a summer 2021 girls tennis season that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramsey began the fall 2021 girls tennis season with 148 wins and 162 losses in dual team matches.
Currituck had a 5-7 overall record this fall.
As for achieving 150 career wins leading Currituck women’s tennis, Ramsey credited the players he has coached during 22 seasons.
“It’s the kids. They are the ones who won the matches,” Ramsey said.
The Currituck coach also acknowledged the support of Currituck Tennis for helping develop players at a young age.
Ramsey acknowledged it means a lot to have the support of individuals with Currituck Tennis who are helping the sport grow in the region.
“I really do enjoy coaching,” Ramsey said. “I enjoy teaching the great kids and I enjoy teaching the kids who are just starting out; and everything in between.”