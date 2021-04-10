Currituck County’s Merritt Woodson added another standout season to her high school volleyball career resume.
The listed 5-foot-11, senior outside hitter was the driving force for the Knights to win the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference championship during the 2020-21 season.
Her production and team success led to Woodson to be named The Daily Advance Area co-Player of the Year in volleyball.
During her senior campaign, Woodson led the Knights to a league championship with an undefeated record in conference games.
Currituck (10-3 overall, 6-0 NCC) won a first round North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoff game in the always difficult Class 2A tournament.
During a COVID-19 shortened season that featured 13 matches, Woodson accumulated 162 digs, 100 service receptions, 220 kills with a 45.6% kill percentage.
As a six-rotation outside hitter, Woodson had a 94.5% serving percentage with a 25.3% serve ace percentage.
Currituck County head volleyball coach Chris Ferretti noted Woodson would have achieved the 1,000 career kill level in high school had there been a normal schedule this season.
According to MaxPreps.com, Woodson ends her prep career with 934 kills.
The NCHSAA limited the number of regular season matches to 14 during the season in response to the pandemic.
Woodson was named the Northeastern Coastal Conference Player of the Year and first team all-conference selection in volleyball.
On the state level, Woodson was recognized by the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association as a Class 2A all-state and all-region selection. Woodson was also a American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List selection.
Woodson, who is set to continue her volleyball career at the college level with East Carolina University women’s volleyball team, leaves Currituck as a four-year member of the varsity team, a two-time NCC Conference Player of the Year, a Daily Advance two-time Player of the Year and a state champion as a member of the 2018 Currituck team that won the NCHSAA Class 2A state title.
Ferretti noted Woodson truly is a special player and a special person. “Her dedication and commitment to her team on and off the court is truly admirable,” Ferretti said.
Instead of an in-person i nterview during the pandemic, The Daily Advance provided Woodson a list of questions about her season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the co-area athlete of the year?
Woodson: It means so much to me to be recognized as the co-area athlete of the year, after putting in so much work this year and overcoming so many of the obstacles we were faced with it feels great to be recognized for all the effort we put in.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Woodson: At the beginning of the season, we were just so thankful to have the chance to play together again and we wanted to come together and play with intensity in every game. Our first goal of every season is always to win the conference so we tried to take everything one step at a time to get to where we wanted to be.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Woodson: My favorite moment of the season was playing First Flight at home, I knew it was going to be one of my last times playing in our home gym so I always wanted to put my best foot forward. The match did not start out great but as we kept playing we came together and played the way we knew we could, the last two sets were something that made me incredibly proud of our team and even more thankful for the opportunity to play with them again.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with all of the covid-19 protocols?
Woodson: It almost felt like I was discovering a new rule due to covid-19 every week, there were many measures taken for our safety and I appreciate the thought put in for each decision. The best way for me to play through the changes was to try to ignore everything and play the game I have been learning since I was little, even before the pandemic I have always tried to have as much focus as possible and not let anything outside of the game affect my play. I think that covid-19 protocols have been difficult at times but in the end, they have made me a better athlete, as strange as that may sound.
Daily Advance: What did it mean for you to be named conference athlete of the year?
Woodson: Being named conference player of the year was very special to me, I have put in so much work to improve as much as I could since I stepped on the court at Currituck. I have spent the last four years playing for Currituck and I have played with some of my teammates since I was in elementary school, to be named player of the year was kind of full circle for me and my time in Currituck.
Daily Advance: How would you describe your time as a volleyball athlete at Currituck?
Woodson: My time as an athlete at Currituck has allowed me to meet and play with so many different amazing athletes and people that I am so thankful for, each year has had extremely different teams but we have always had the same goals and pushed each other to become great. I would not be the athlete or person I am today without the experiences I have had on the Currituck volleyball team. The people I have had around me during these times are some of the most impactful people in my life and for that, I am extremely grateful.