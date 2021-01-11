CAMDEN — The Currituck County High School boys’ basketball team defeated Camden County 51-49 Friday night at Camden County High School in Camden.
The Knights overcame a 25-17 Bruins lead at halftime to secure the win.
Trevor Davis led Currituck (2-0) in the non-conference game with 23 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Davis, a senior guard, made 3-of-6 shots from behind the 3-point line and shot 8-of-14 from the field in the win.
Bobby Little followed with 10 points, 11 rebounds, a steal and two blocks, Noah Cutler had seven points, two rebounds and two steals, Carmillo Burton had six points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal, Jayden Greene posted two rebounds with an assist, Josh Rupert had two rebounds, while Makegan Piorkowski scored five points, with 11 rebounds, an assist and two steals in the victory.
Charlie Pippen paced Camden (1-1) with 18 points and six rebounds, Isaiah Hill followed with 11 points, eight rebounds and a block, Josiah Butts scored five points with four rebounds and a steal.
Shane Chappell scored four points with a steal, Andre Barnett, Carl Wallis and Dasani Parker scored three points each, while Jaden Clark scored two points.
Barnett added six assists, two steals, a rebound and three blocks, Parker had two blocks, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Perquimans 63, Pasquotank 43: The Pirates (1-1) earned the non-conference win against the Panthers (0-2) at Pasquotank County High School Friday.
EJ Gatling led Perquimans with 21 points, three rebounds, four steals and an assist, Amarion Hunter followed with 15 points, six assists, six steals and three rebounds, Kameron Hall posted 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, Nasir Parker scored 10 points with six rebounds two assists and a steal.
Antwan Harris posted three points, two rebounds, four steals and an assist, Kesian Elliott had two points, a rebound and a steal, Jahsiah Felton had a point, a rebound and an assist in the victory.
First Flight 69, Manteo 51: The Nighthawks (1-1) earned the non-league win against Manteo (0-2) at First Flight High School Friday in Kill Devil Hills.
Isaac Dobie led First Flight with 28 points, nine rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks, Callahan Lutz followed with eight points, while Ian Crumpler, Cooper Hawk and Cason Smith scored six points each.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Currituck 66, Camden 27: The Knights (2-0) defeated the Bruins (0-2) in a non-conference game Friday night at Camden County High School.
Tessa Dodson led Camden with 11 points, while teammate Janay Cordy had nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three points.
Faith Underwood posted six points, Emily Graham had four points with five rebounds, while Sissy Barnett had two points with three steals and an assist for Camden.
First Flight 36, Manteo 27: First Flight (2-0) secured the non-league win against Manteo (0-2) Friday at First Flight High School.
Josephine Voight led First Flight with 12 points, two steals, an assist and a rebound, Emma Richards followed with nine points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Neely Morris and Elizabeth Clagett had eight rebounds each.
Clagett and Hailey Stanley scored six points each and Bella Schweitzer scored three points in the win.
Kyla Mallory led Manteo with 10 points, Jillian Leary followed with six points, Sydnee Ballance added five points, Erica Bailey had four points and Jayden Bailey scored two points.