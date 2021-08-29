Coach Antonio Moore and his staff at Northeastern High School preach the quality of overcoming adversity. Without a doubt, his players have taken that attribute into their hearts.
Friday night, on their home field in Elizabeth City, the Eagles prevailed despite seven turnovers, a punt for minus two yards, and other setbacks, to defeat Rocky Mount by the final score of 14-8.
The game was the first of the season for Northeastern, while their highly ranked Class 3A opponent was coming off of a 12-0 victory over multiple state title winner Tarboro H.S. the week before.
The fans that came out to the Eagles Nest, in near 100 degree heat index, saw one of the greatest defensive performances in Northeastern football history.
The Eagle defenders did not allow Rocky Mount an offensive score, holding the Gryphons to just 69 yards net rushing, and 27 yards passing for the entire game.
"We were concerned about their Wing T offense. It is a very strong running formation that we don't see very often," said Coach Moore. "That is why this week in practice we spent 80% of our time on defense. That proved out to be a good decision."
Rocky Mount received the opening kickoff, and appeared to be on the move with three running plays that produced a first down. However, the next series revealed a pattern that would be repeated all night long. Northeastern got back to back tackles for losses by interior lineman Kaveon Freshwater and Jerod Rogers to force a Gryphon punt.
The Northeastern offense took over, and would move the ball from their own 15 yard line all the way to the Rocky Mount 20. The big play a 48 yard scamper around right end by Jordan Jones. Poised to score, the Eagles fumbled the ball back the Gryphons.
Again, Rocky Mount got one first down, and then quarterback Stephon Jones attempted a long pass. The throw looked to be complete, but Eagle cornerback D' Andre Tolson stripped the ball from the receiver, breaking up the play. Two plays later, defensive back Quavion Martin would sack Jones for a loss, and the ball was punted back to Northeastern.
The first quarter would end scoreless, as the Eagle offense was plagued by miscues.
A fumbled snap lost 11 yards, and a 4th down kick from short punt formation was partially blocked, and resulted in Rocky Mount taking possession in Northeastern territory. Again the Eagle defense came up with a big play as outside linebacker Jamison Fletcher shot through a gap and sacked Jones for a 10 yard loss.
Taking over on the Gryphon 46, Northeastern would switch their offense to a Power I formation with Freshwater as the tailback.
Three running plays moved the ball inside the red zone, with the big gain a 27 yard rumble around right end by the 6-foot-3, 250-pound senior. From the 14 yard line, Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson faked a handoff, and bootlegged to his left. He hit fullback Rayshawn Lister right in stride with a perfect pass at the nine, and the senior bulled his way the rest of the way into the end zone. The conversion run by Freshwater was good and the Eagles led 8-0 at the 7:57 mark of the second quarter.
The Northeastern defense would continue to hold the Gryphons as the Eagle offense would lose the ball twice more on an interception, and a strip fumble after a completed pass. With just four seconds remaining in the first half, Northeastern tried a double pass, a trick play that went horribly wrong. The pass was intercepted by Rocky Mount defensive back Jahsun Ward at the 35 yard line. He would streak down the left sideline and go all the way for a pick six touchdown as the clock expired.
The conversion run was good, and although the Eagles dominated the first half, they went into the locker room tied 8-8.
The third quarter was scoreless as the turnover scenario continued as the Eagles fumbled twice, but also recovered a Rocky Mount mishandle. The Gryphons had a strong scoring chance with a fourth down and 4 at the Northeastern 20 yard line. This time it was Xavier McNeal with the big play, tackling the ball carrier for a loss, and giving the ball back to the Eagles.
The final quarter unfolded with Jordan Jones intercepting a long Rocky Mount pass. Two plays later, the left handed Melson dropped back, pump faked, and lofted a long pass down the right sideline.
Shamar Sutton caught the pass, cut back to the center of the field and went all the way for the 75 yard tie breaking score. Conversion failed, but Northeastern (1-0) led with 8:11 left in the game.
Unable to sustain a ground attack, Rocky Mount went back to the pass, but the Eagle secondary was as strong as their interior defense. The held Gryphon quarterbacks to just three completions on 13 attempts.
With 5:38 left, the Eagles took possession on their own 15 yard line. Using a ball control offense, they got strong running from Tyselle Spencer and E.J. Gatling to grind out a nine play drive and eat up the clock. Out of time outs, Rocky Mount (1-1) never got the ball back.
Northeastern quarterback Melson was 9-12 for 134 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Jones led the Eagle rushing with 103 yards on seven carries. Freshwater followed with 64 yards on eight attempts.
Sutton had five receptions for 100 yards including the long touchdown to lead the Northeastern receivers.