Five of the six public high schools in the Daily Advance print coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties) played football during the spring 2021 season.
The NCHSAA delayed the start of the football season from mid-August 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Camden County, Currituck County, John A. Holmes, Northeastern and Perquimans County were able to complete their seasons.
The regular season was limited to up to seven games, with Holmes, Northeastern and Perquimans earning state playoff berths.
Albemarle School was able to field an eight-player co-op football team with Lawrence Academy during the fall 2020 season. The co-op team earned a berth in the NCISAA Division II state playoffs.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Logan Dunn, RB/LB/QB, Sr., Albemarle School/Lawrence Academy: Dunn was named to the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II All-State eight-man football team as an honorable mention selection.
Jaden Clark, RB/LB, So., Camden County: Clark rushed for 783 yards and scored six touchdowns. He added an 89-yard kick return for a touchdown during the season. Clark was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and to the Friday Nights in Carolina Class 1A All-State team.
Sam Guill, QB, Sr., Camden County: Guill completed 31 of 75 passes for 574 yards with six touchdown passes and two interceptions. He added 107 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Guill was a four season starter for the Bruins and was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Andre Barnett, WR, Jr., Camden County: Barnett had 12 receptions for 311 yards and one receiving touchdown. He added six rush 84 yards and a touchdown.
Donte Tyler, OL, So., Camden County: Tyler, listed at 6-foot-2, 335 pounds, was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Jackson Nobles, LB, Sr., Camden County: The senior tallied 61 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries during the season.
David Neal, DE, So., Camden County: The defensive end listed at 6-foot, 230 pounds had 45 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks during the season.
Traveon Powell, RB/DB, Sr., Currituck County: Powell was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team selection as a running back and a defensive back. Powell led the Knights in rushing yards and touchdowns scored.
Ernest Harris, WR, Jr., Currituck County: Harris, listed at 6-foot-7, was a big-play target for the Knights. He was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team.
Toby Austin, OL, Jr., Currituck County: The listed 6-foot-1, 281 pound offensive lineman was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team at his position.
Ja’Zion Ferebee, LB, Jr., Currituck County: Ferebee was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team.
Makegan Piorkowski, QB, Jr., Currituck County: Piorkowski was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team. He led the team in passing yards and touchdown passes.
Hunter Neubeck, OL, Sr., Currituck County: The senior offensive lineman, listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Eric Newman, RB, Jr., Currituck County: He was productive in running and receiving the football during the season. Newman was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Robert Rogers, OL, Jr., Currituck County: Rogers, listed at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Noah Simpson, LB/K, Jr., Currituck County: Simpson was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team as a placekicker and to the second team as a linebacker.
Collin Mann, LB, Sr., Currituck County: The senior was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Aiden Herring, DL, Jr., Currituck County: Herring was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Teddy Wilson, LB/RB/P, Sr., John A. Holmes: Co-Area Player of the Year.
Malachi White, RB/DB, Jr., John A. Holmes: White was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. He was named the Albemarle Athletic Conference co-Offensive Player of the Year. White has 57 carries for 478 yards for an 8.4 yards per run average. He posted seven touchdowns and 559 all-purpose yards.
Fred Drew, RB/DB, Sr., John A. Holmes: Drew was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection. Drew had 22 carries for 398 yards, averaged 17.6 yards per run, added three catches for 71 yards, with a 23.7 yards per catch average. He had five touchdowns and 523 all purpose yards. He will have the chance to join the North Carolina Central University football program as an invited walk on.
Nathan Colombo, OL, Sr., John A. Holmes: Colombo was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection, a Friday Night Lights in Carolina All-State team selection and an Eastern North Carolina Coaches Association 1A/2A All-Area team selection. Colombo was selected and played in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star game on July 21 in Greensboro with the East All-Stars. Colombo ends his high school career as a three-time all-conference and three-time Daily Advance All-Area team selection. During the spring season, Colombo had 30 pancake blocks and was graded by his coaches at a 93 overall grade. He has a scholarship to Barton College.
Josiah Boyce, OL/DL, Sr., John A. Holmes: Boyce was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. The Edenton coaching staff graded his season at an 85 and added that Boyce had 15 pancake blocks.
Tyrese McCleese, DL/TE, Jr., John A. Holmes: The lineman was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and the Friday Nights in Carolina All-State team. During the spring 2021 season, he had 61 tackles and four sacks.
Tyshiem Harris, DB/RB, Jr., John A. Holmes: Harris was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. During the season, he had 12 tackles and three interceptions on defense. On offense, Harris had six carriers for 92 yards for a 15.3 yards per run average. He added 14 catches for 228 yards and five receiving touchdowns.
Amarion Bunch, DB/WR, Sr., John A. Holmes: The senior was named to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Bunch had 28 tackles, two sacks and one interception on defense. On offense, Bunch had three carries for 26 yards for an 8.7 yards per run average. He caught one pass for 25 yards for a touchdown and totaled 321 all-purpose yards.
Deandre Proctor, QB/P, Sr., Northeastern: Co-Area Player of the Year.
Jerron Hinton, WR/DB, Sr., Northeastern: Hinton was one of the team’s top players in receiving yards. He is expected to join the Western Carolina University football program.
Qua’Mir Webb, LB/RB, Sr., Northeastern: Webb was one of the top tacklers for NHS during the season. Webb is set to continue his football career with the Saint Augustine’s University football program.
Quasi Thomas, DL/FB, Sr., Northeastern: Thomas made an impact at defensive tackle and at fullback on offense during the season.
Kaveon Freshwater, DL, Jr., Northeastern: The defensive lineman, who has interest from several NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (Division I) programs, was named the Northeastern Coastal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and an all-conference selection. He led the team in sacks and was one of the team’s best tacklers.
De’Andre Tolson, DB, Jr., Northeastern: The defensive back was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
Shamar Sutton, WR, So., Northeastern: The wide receiver was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team and was one of the top receivers on the team during the season.
Jamison Fletcher, DE/OL, Jr., Northeastern: Fletcher was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team and was one of the team’s top tacklers on defense.
Rayshawn Lister, LB, Jr., Northeastern: Lister was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
Cam’ren Hall, OL, So., Northeastern: Hall was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
Amarion Hunter, QB, Jr., Perquimans County: Hunter was selected as the Albemarle Athletic Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Hunter led the Pirates in passing yards and touchdown passes during the season.
Antwan Harris, RB, Sr., Perquimans County: The senior running back was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. Harris led the team in rushing yards and touchdown runs and contributed as a wide receiver during the season. Harris is set to continue his football career at North Carolina Wesleyan College.
EJ Gatling, DB/WR, Jr., Perquimans County: The defensive back and wide receiver was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. Gatling was a starting cornerback and slot wide receiver for the Pirates during the season. He led the team in receiving yards during the season.
Shawn Brothers, OL/DL, Sr., Northeastern: Brothers was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
Quaymon Williams, DB, Sr., Northeastern: Williams was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
Davante Rosa, OL/DL, Sr., Northeastern: Rosa was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team.
