KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Northeastern boys’ basketball team defeated First Flight 78-60 Thursday night at First Flight High School.
NHS (7-2, 5-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) jumped out to a lead in the first half and maintained control of the game.
The win keeps the second-place Eagles within reach of the conference regular season championship as they trail first-place Hertford County in the standings.
First Flight (4-6, 1-4 NCC) was led offensively by Cason Smith and his 27 points, Isaac Dobie followed with 17 points, Jered Gwatkin posted seven points, Kendrick Pierce posted four points, Ian Crumpler had three points and Cooper Hawk scored a point.
Hertford County 61, Currituck 53: The Bears (6-0, 4-0 NCC) defeated the Knights (6-4, 3-3 NCC) in a conference game Thursday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Trevor Davis led Currituck with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists, Carmillo Burton and Josh Rupert scored nine points each, while Rupert added two blocked shots and four rebounds.
Ernest Harris had nine rebounds, a steal, two points and a blocked shot, Bobby Little posted a blocked shot, two rebounds, two steals and two points, Traveon Powell posted eight points.
Victory Christian 68, Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 65: Victory Christian secured the league win at Bethel Assembly on Thursday.
Ethan Meads led Victory Christian with 27 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and two steals, Gavin Swimme and Kaden Harris scored 13 points each.
Swimme added seven assists, eight rebounds and two steals, Harris had five assists, a blocked shot, six rebounds and a steal.
Chris Lester scored eight points with two assists, a blocked shot and 12 rebounds, Joshua Cartwright had five points, an assist, seven rebounds and two steals, Phillip Keeter scored two points with a rebound in the win.
Josh Morris scored a game-high 34 points for Bethel Assembly Christian Academy, while teammate Noah Knowles followed with 17 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hertford County 57, Currituck 33: The Bears (4-1, 2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Knights (5-4, 0-4 NCC) in a league game Thursday at Currituck.
First Flight 53, Northeastern 33: First Flight (10-1, 4-0 NCC) defeated Northeastern (6-3, 2-3 NCC) in a league game Thursday at First Flight.
Currituck 46, Cape Hatteras 27: Currituck (5-3) defeated Cape Hatteras (4-3) in a non-conference game Tuesday at Currituck.
Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 25, Victory Christian 23: Bethel Assembly secured the conference win against visiting Victory Christian on Thursday.
Jessica Van Essendelft led Victory Christian with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Taylor Moore followed with seven points, an assist, 11 rebounds and two steals.
Courtney Swimme had five points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal, Olivia Cansler and Marlee Johnson had three rebounds each, Adison Pharr had two rebounds, while Morgan Siedenburg had one rebound.
Kelli Bunch led Bethel Assembly with six points.