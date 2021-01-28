The Northeastern boys’ basketball team defeated Pasquotank County 68-47 Tuesday night at Northeastern High School.
Kamari Braswell and Jakobie Hopson paced NHS (5-1, 3-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) in the league game with 10 points each.
Braswell added four rebounds and three assists, while Hopson added six rebounds.
Deandre Proctor and Kaveon Freshwater scored nine points each, Zaki Evans posted seven points, Darrion Wiggins posted six points.
James Williams, Deshaun Felton, Alandas Williams scored four points each, while Jakih Gramby and De’Andre Tolson scored two points each in the win.
Proctor added seven rebounds and two assists, Evans had a rebounds, Felton had five rebounds, while Freshwater had two rebounds and two assists.
Pasquotank (0-7, 0-3 NCC) and Northeastern do not play the rest of the week.
Perquimans 75, Manteo 56: The Pirates (5-1, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (0-6, 0-3 AAC) in a conference game Tuesday night at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Kenyen Conti and Jack Cook paced Manteo with 15 points each, Amyas Kenyon followed with nine points, Mekhi Bias scored eight points, Pearce Gregory posted five points, while Brady James and Fekadu Close scored two points each.
Ahoskie Christian 61, New Life Academy 55: The Bobcats (2-5, 2-4 North Carolina Christian North) lost to the Warriors (5-9, 3-2 NC Christian North) in overtime Tuesday at Ahoskie Christian.
Trent Hoggard led Ahoskie Christian with 18 points, four assists and two rebounds, Trent Saunders and Conner Munford followed with 12 points each, while Cody Hurdle scored 11 points in the win.
Munford had two blocked shots, seven rebounds, an assist and six steals, Saunders posted six rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Hurdle added four blocks, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, Colin Daughtery had nine rebounds, four assists and six points, while Jesse Winn scored two points with four rebounds, two steals, a blocked shot and an assist.
SCHEDULE
The John A. Holmes non-league girls’ basketball game against visiting First Flight scheduled for Jan. 22 will be played Feb. 4 in Edenton at 5 p.m.
The First Flight vs. Camden County boys’ soccer match scheduled for today at Camden Community Park has been postponed.
The match was initially scheduled to be played Monday, but was postponed twice this week due to factors related to inclement weather.
No new date to play the match has been announced.
AAC ALL-CONFERENCE
The Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selections for the 2020-21 cross country season were made available.
In boys’ cross country, Perquimans County’s Jayden White was named AAC Runner of the Year, while his coach Jeff Winslow was named AAC Coach of the Year.
White was also named to the all-conference team.
Joining White on the all-conference team are Manteo’s Aldo Herrera, Camden County’s Nathan Smith, Dennis Gutierrez, Jackson Nobles and Alex Andrews along with Perquimans’ Eli Gregory.
In girls’ cross country, Manteo’s Tiffany Fenz was named AAC Runner of the Year, while Camden’s Victoria Black was named AAC Coach of the Year.
Black guided both of Camden’s cross country teams to league championships during the 2020-21 campaign.
Fenz was also named to the all-conference team and was joined by teammate Madison Flynn, Camden’s Keeley Williams, Emerson Martindale, Stella Sophia and Morgan Brewer along with John A. Holmes’ Samantha Layton and Amanda Turner.