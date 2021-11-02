The Northeastern High School Eagles boys soccer team defeated the Hugh M. Cummings High School Cavaliers 2-1 Monday night in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A classification state playoffs.
The Cavaliers struck first, scoring on a goal in the second minute due to a defensive break down in the box by the Eagles.
Northeastern would keep the game at 1-0 in favor of the Cavaliers due to some stellar defense and ball possession the rest of the first half.
A penalty in the box against the Cavaliers would lead to a penalty kick for Northeastern senior, Rigoberto Molina. Molina would place the ball in the far right corner of the goal, tying up the game at one goal apiece.
Just 15 minutes later, sophomore Kevin Santos was able to put the ball in the back of the net, giving the Eagles a one goal lead with a little more than 12 minutes to go in the game.
The final 10 minutes saw the overall intensity of the game increase, with neither team wanting to give up. Multiple free kicks and cards were assigned in the second half due to this increase of energy.
“I thought we started the first half a little slow, but we were able to pick it up as the game progressed. I am proud of all of our guys for the way they stepped up tonight, with a few of them battling through some injuries. The seniors have made the playoffs all four years here, but this was their first playoff win, so I think that really helped their overall confidence. I believe if we just keep up the intensity, we can make it pretty far in the playoffs,” Northeastern Head coach Zebulon Walser said.
With the victory, the 12th seeded Eagles improve to 14-4-1 on the season, and play at fifth seed James Kenan Thursday night in the second round.
Manteo 2, North Lenoir 1: The No. 4 seed Manteo (11-3-1) defeated the No. 29 seed Hawks (6-13-2) in the first round of the state playoffs Monday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo advances to the second round of the playoffs and hosts No. 13 seed Red Springs Thursday at 5 p.m.
James Kenan 10, Pasquotank 1: The No. 5 seed Tigers (17-3-1) defeated the No. 28 seed Panthers (7-10) in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs in the East region Monday at James Kenan High School in Warsaw.
With the win James Kenan advances to the second round of the playoffs.
Greene Central 11, John A. Holmes 0: The second-seeded Rams (21-1) defeated the No. 31 seed Aces (4-14) in the first round of the playoffs Monday at Greene Central High School in Snow Hill.
Nathan Drake led Greene Central with four goals and three assists, while teammate Ariel Nunez added three goals and three assists.
Greene Central goalkeeper Gabriel Reyes secured a clean sheet in the win.
Roanoke Rapids 2, Camden 0: The No. 8 seed Yellow Jackets (13-5-2) defeated the No. 25 seed Bruins (7-10) in the first round of the playoffs Monday at Roanoke Rapids High School In Roanoke Rapids.
Balmoris Gonzalez scored two goals, while Coleman Neal and Doug Merritt each had one assist for Roanoke Rapids.
CLASS 1A
Perquimans 6, Lakewood 4: The No. 17 seed Pirates (6-5) defeated the No. 16 seed Leopards (9-10-1) in a first round state playoff game in the Class 1A tournament in the East region Monday at Lakewood High School.
Perquimanns’ Tony Riddick led the Pirates with two goals with an assist, Colin Tibbs and Austin Glover each scored one goal.
Jacob Nixon scored two goals, while William Lawrence had two assists in the win.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted Monday’s result was Perquimans first win in the state playoffs in program history.
Castle added the Pirates played with a lot of heart and never gave up.
Perquimans trailed Lakewood 4-3 with 35 minutes remaining in the match.
Castle praised his team for fighting back with three goals, which included a goal with 20 seconds remaining the match.
Perquimans County advances to the second round and plays at No. 1 seed Voyager Academy (13-1-3) on Thursday.
The coach noted the second round match against Voyager will be a challenge.
CLASS 3A
First Flight 9, Rocky Mount 0: The No. 1 seed Nighthawks (13-1-1) bested the No. 32 seed Gryphons (7-12-3) in a first round match in the East region of the Class 3A tournament Monday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
First Flight will host a second round match Thursday at 6 p.m. against No. 17 seed J.H. Rose (12-9).
Charles B. Aycock 1, Currituck 0: The No. 15 seed Golden Falcons edged the No. 18 seed Knights (7-8-1) in the first round of the Class 3A tournament in the East region Monday at C.B. Aycock High School in Pikeville.
According to MaxPreps.com, Daron Boutte scored the goal and was assisted by Peyton Blalock.
— Staff reports