Basketball players who find it difficult to hit a jump shot or drive in for a layup while wearing a face covering will be relieved to know that Elizabeth City-Pasquotank school officials have relaxed the mask mandate for student athletes.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education approved an amendment to school district policies on Monday that requires student athletes to wear masks unless they are "actively participating in a school sporting event or practice.” The previous policy required the wearing of masks at all indoor sporting events.
The board approved a motion “to reaffirm PC-01 4231/5021/7236 Face Coverings but to amend the policy to make masks mandatory for student athletes at school sporting events and practices unless a student athlete is actively participating in a school sporting event or practice.”
Board member Daniel Spence said he believes the revision represents progress in light of an increasing number of people in the community being fully vaccinated.
"I think it's a step in the right direction," Spence said. "I think it's progress."
Board member George Archuleta said he always had a concern about the mandate for student athletes during practices and games. He noted that he voiced those concerns at the time the previous policy was adopted.
"I asked, 'Won't it restrict their breathing?'" he said. "Personally I think it does restrict the breathing but I'm not a medical doctor."
Archuleta said he believes wearing a mask is restrictive of breathing for athletes playing an active sport.
"I think it's restrictive for me when I'm just walking," Archuleta said.
He said he supports the amended policy.
Archuleta said he has some concern about the current mandate for spectators at sporting events because he notices widespread non-compliance. He said he thinks it's difficult for a single school resource officer to enforce the mask mandate at sporting events.
Spectators are checked at the door to ensure they are wearing face masks but then many — even most — remove the masks as they take their seats, according to Archuleta.
"During the school day it's a different matter," Archuleta said. "Our teachers, staff and students are doing a great job wearing their masks."
Board Chairwoman Sharon Warden said the revised policy will be reviewed at the end of each month to ensure it meets current conditions in the ongoing COVID pandemic.
According to the ECPPS COVID-19 dashboard, 330 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the district since the start of the school year in August. Six cases had been reported this week as of Thursday.