The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education conducted an emergency virtual meeting Friday morning.
Part of the meeting discussed guidelines for high school student-athletes in the school district to participate in summer workout activities.
The board motioned to allow high schools in the school system to proceed with developing plans for conditioning that follow the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s guidelines.
The NCHSAA halted athletic activities on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCHSAA announced on June 8 that its moratorium or “dead period” for athletic activities would expire on Monday, June 15.
The NCHSAA noted members schools may begin summer workouts on Monday provided that their Local Education Agency gave its approval.
The NCHSAA released its Reopening Reports/Activities Summer Guidance earlier this month.
During the meeting, ECPPS chief human resources officer Rhonda James-Davis presented the first of three phases of the NCHSAA guidance plan to the board.
James-Davis noted Northeastern and Pasquotank County high schools must provide detailed plans for summer activities to the district office.
James-Davis added the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will be involved in the evaluation of each high school’s plan.
The ECPPS board must approve a school’s plan before summer activities are held by a school.
James-Davis noted that she held a meeting with athletic directors, coaches and principals from Northeastern and Pasquotank.
According to James-Davis, both high school athletic directors had a target start date of July 6 for summer workouts.
James-Davis noted that athletic directors at both high schools will be required to verify their understanding of guidelines, ensure that all individuals follow the guidelines at all times and the athletic director will attend every workout or activity on their respective campus.
ECPPS superintendent Catherine Edmonds — in consultation with James-Davis — recommended that only one group of 25 individuals be allowed on each campus during outdoor workouts so the athletic director at each school can ensure all guidelines are followed.
Coaches, athletic trainers, athletic directors and student-athletes all count towards the group limit of 25 individuals.
“We cannot have that person extended throughout the school,” Edmonds said. “This is too serious.”
The board discussed the length of each workout, the use of public tennis, soccer and track and field facilities, the availability of on-campus restrooms, hydration and hygiene protocols.