CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) annually presents the State Awards in several different categories, all based on those “who have done the most for high school athletics” rather than a single accomplishment or having an outstanding win-loss record.” The awards are named in memory or in honor of outstanding individuals in each category, seven of whom are current members of the NCHSAA Hall of Fame.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson was named the NCHSAA Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year award recipient on Wednesday.
According to the NCHSAA, Jackson began his career as an electrician’s mate in the United States Navy in 1986, transitioning to school work in 1991 and eventually elementary school teaching in 1995. Jackson began working as an Assistant Principal in 1999 before serving as the principal at three schools in Union County, founding two of them. He served as principal at Parkwood High from 2005 to 2008 and served as founding principal at Cuthbertson High from 2008-2012. In 2012, Jackson was selected as the Chief Communications Officer for Union County Schools and in 2014 was chosen to be the Superintendent for Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Jackson is known for lifting those around him to higher heights, seeing 11 assistant principals receive promotions to principalship under his tutelage and raising the cohort graduation rate at Parkwood from 75.1% to 84.7% in just four years. While at Cuthbertson, Jackson was named NCPAPA High School Principal of the Year for the state. He earned multiple NCSPRA Blue Ribbons for Excellence in School Communications during his role as Chief Communications Officer at UCPS. He has continued his excellent track record as a Superintendent, winning 2017 Regional Superintendent of the Year honors, the Dr. Brad Sneeden State Superintendent Leadership Award from the NCSSA while recording Edenton-Chowan Schools’ highest cohort graduation rate and securing the largest Local Capital Outlay Allotment in school system history. Jackson is a member of the NCHSAA Board of Directors, the Superintendent’s Council of the Northeastern Regional Educational Service Alliance, and the Board of Directors for the NC Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development.
Other NCHSAA State Award winners for 2019-2020 are: Rachel Clark from Southeast Guilford High School, Jimmy Teague from Reidsville High School, Masanori Toguchi from Hough High School, Dr. David Allen from Shelby High School, Jeff Gravley formerly of WRAL-TV in Raleigh, Dwayne Durham from UNC Health and East Henderson High School, and Dr. Stanley Harrison from Cone Health.
EAST-WEST GAMES
The North Carolina Coaches Association Board of Directors and staff have decided to cancel this year’s East-West All-Star Games and on-site Coaching clinic.
The Board vote was unanimous.
The decision was announced on Thursday.
“Due to current unknowns regarding the Covid-19 virus, government regulations, and concerns about possible loss of normal physical conditioning, the NCCA has chosen not to jeopardize the health of the coaches, players, and staff or the players’ upcoming college opportunities,” the association said in a statement. “At this writing, there exist no places to practice due to closures, and Governor Cooper still has gyms closed. Furthermore, decisions about cancelling or fulfilling some contracts have to be made prior to the scheduled June 26 governor’s announcement.
Players who were selected to play in the games may contact the NCCA office next June if they are interested in coming to the 2021 games and being recognized at halftime.”
Instead of hosting its traditional on-site Coaching Clinic, the NCCA will host a series of video coaching clinic sessions posted on the NCCA website www.nccoach.org.
Membership and associate cards will be made in-office and mailed to Athletic Directors in early August.
“The NCCA offers the 2020 all-star selections our best wishes for a successful college career and future, and we look forward to seeing all the coaches at the 2021 games and clinic,” the NCCA said.