For John A. Holmes High School’s Bailey Rinehart, it was a record-setting girls soccer season for her in Edenton.
Despite only playing in 14 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rinehart had one of the top scoring seasons in the state. Her production led to her selection as The Daily Advance Area Athlete of the Year in girls soccer.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls soccer season was shortened this spring because of the pandemic.
Rinehart, a sophomore midfielder, started in 14 games for the Aces this spring and according to the John A. Holmes High School coaching staff, Rinehart played the maximum 1,120 minutes possible during the season.
Rinehart scored 33 goals with seven assists for 73 points. Her production was one of the best among girls soccer players in the state during the spring 2021 season.
Rinehart tied two North Carolina High School Athletic Association records during the season.
Rinehart’s five goal output against Perquimans County on March 30 along with her six goals in a match against Pasquotank County on March 26 tied Rinehart with multiple athletes in the history of the NCHSAA who individually scored five goals or six goals in a match.
Rinehart was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team, the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team and the NCSCA Public School Class 1A All-State team.
According to the Holmes coaching staff, Rinehart received the NCHSAA Scholar Athlete award.
Rinehart helped the Aces earn a spot in the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.
ALL-AREA TEAM
The spring 2021 Daily Advance All-Area girls soccer team is made up of athletes who play soccer at high schools in The Daily Advance’s print coverage area: Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Here is the All-Area team:
Mackenzie Boose, GK, Jr., Camden County: Boose was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and was named Camden’s most valuable player. During the season, Boose recorded over 150 saves.
Bella Bohler, CD, Jr., Camden County: She was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and was Camden’s defensive player of the year.
Elaina Greene, CMF, Sr., Camden County: Greene was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. She was Camden’s team captain and offensive leader.
Kylie Maxson, F, Sr., Camden County: Maxson was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. She led the Bruins in scoring and assists during the season.
Lisa Phillips, F, Fr., Currituck County: Phillips led the Northeastern Coastal Conference in goals (16) and assists (nine) during the season. Currituck head coach Madison Phillips noted Lisa Phillips was a strong tenacious attacker with great field vision. The coach added she had great ball distribution, always follows shots, pressures the opponent’s defense and goalkeeper. Lisa Phillips was named to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team.
Jasmine Gorney, DMF, Jr., Currituck County: A Northeastern Coastal Conference All- Conference selection, coach Phillips noted Gorney had great field vision, was a technical player, and had good movement with the ball on foot. Gorney finished with three goals and seven assists.
Mackenzie Meekins, MF, Fr., Currituck County: Meekins was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team. Coach Phillips noted Meekins had a high work effort, great shots from distance, tenacious on defense and was third in the conference with 13 goals, with an assist.
Samantha Phillips, MF, Sr., Currituck County: She was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team selection. The Currituck coach noted she was a captain, a solid leader in practice and games, a physical presence defensively, consistently had solid crosses from the wing, and a strong shot. She finished with four goals and four assists during the season.
Olivia Cason, CD, Jr., Currituck County: Cason was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team selection. She scored five goals with three assists. Coach Phillips noted Cason moved from mid to defense this year, very solid, confident defender, quick to stop attacks and start attacks.
Reagan Daniel, CD, Jr., Currituck County: Daniel was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference selection. The Currituck coach noted Daniel was a solid center back, very good technical play and positioning and helped organize the Currituck defense. Daniel finished with a goal and three assists.
Grace Walls, GK, Fr., Currituck County: Walls, a goalkeeper, was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team. Coach Phillips noted Walls was an awesome shot stopper, had great communication to her defense, good ball distribution, and six clean sheets on season.
Madison Hibbs, DMF, Sr., Currituck County: Hibbs was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team. As a team captain, Hibbs was a solid midfielder, and was key to stopping attacks and starting transition into attack. She had two goals and two assists.
Bailey Rinehart, MF, So., John A. Holmes: Area Athlete of the Year.
Carson Ray, MF, So., John A. Holmes: Ray started in 14 games for the Aces and midfield and played 1,117 minutes. She scored 10 goals on 40 shots and led the team with 12 assists. Her 12 assists was also one of the best among Class 1A sophomores state-wide and overall. She was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team. Additionally, Ray received the NCHSAA Scholar Athlete award.
Alyssa Goodwin, CD, Sr., John A. Holmes: The senior played 1,105 minutes during the 14 game season for the Aces as a central fullback. Goodwin is a four year varsity player whose defensive experience contributed to seven shutout victories for the Aces in 2021. She was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team. Goodwin received the NCHSAA Scholar Athlete award.
Trinity Copeland, D, Jr., John A. Holmes: She played in 967 minutes across 14 games for Edenton as an outside fullback. Holmes head coach Robert Turner noted Copeland’s tenacity and physicality gave the Aces’ defense some bite and she directly contributed to Holmes’ seven shutout victories against opponents in 2021. She was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team. Copeland received the NCHSAA Scholar Athlete award.
Ellie Spear, MF/F, Fr., John A. Holmes: She played an injury shortened 470 minutes over nine games for the Aces as a midfielder and striker. Spear scored seven goals on 18 shots, which ranked her one of the top Class 1A freshman in the state.
Spear scored three of those goals for a “hat trick” against the Atlantic 5 Conference champion Bear Grass Charter on April 19.
She was elected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and was awarded the NCHSAA Scholar Athlete award.
Amanda Turner, GK, Jr., John A. Holmes: Turner played 1,105 minutes across 14 games for the Aces as their last line of defense as a goalkeeper. Turner faced 125 shots on goal from opponents, making 100 saves and posting a goals against average (GAA) of 1.81.
Turner’s efforts directly led to seven shutout victories over opponents in 2021.
Her GAA ranked Turner one of the best goalkeepers from Class 1A schools in North Carolina. Turner was awarded the NCHSAA Scholar Athlete award.
Ellie Hornthal, MF, Sr., Northeastern: Hornthal concludes her high school soccer career as a four season starter and captain for the Eagles. From ninth to 11th grade, Hornthal started as a center defender, during her senior campaign, Hornthal was a center midfielder.
Northeastern head coach Elizabeth Sundberg noted Hornthal was the best player on the team offensively and defensively. The Northeastern coach added Hornthal was one of the best players to ever play at Northeastern.
During the season, Hornthal scored two of the team’s three goals and assisted on the Eagles’ third goal. Hornthal led the team in shots on goal and defensively, she shut down multiple goal opportunities from opponents. Sundberg noted Hornthal was excellent at closing down players, stealing the ball, and starting the ball down the field offensively. Hornthal was selected to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 2A Region 3 All-Region team and to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
She was named Northeastern’s offensive most valuable player and the Northeastern High School Female Athlete of the Year.
Sydney Miller, GK, Sr., Northeastern: Miller was a four season starter and captain for NHS. As the starting goalkeeper for four seasons, Sundberg noted Miller initially learned the position as a freshman.
During the 2021 season, Miller played in six of eight games as goalkeeper; only missing 1 1/2 games as goalkeeper due to injury. During the season, Miller made 82 saves and over her high school career made 459 saves. During 4 1/2 Northeastern Coastal Conference games, Miller made 64 saves and added a shutout in league play.
Sundberg noted Miller was aggressive in goal, knows the position well, kicks the ball well, has made some excellent saves in her career and was not afraid to come out of the goal or dive for the ball.
Miller was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team and was named Northeastern’s defensive most valuable player.
Kassidy Malo, D, Sr., Northeastern: Malo was a four season starter and captain as a defender for NHS. Sundberg noted Malo is a strong and quick defender who was involved in several play/goal stopping situations and helped prevent a lot of 1-on-1 situations with the goalkeeper.
Multiple times, Malo was the one of the last defenders between the opponent and the NHS goalkeeper. Malo was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference honorable mention selection during the spring season and received the Northeastern’s coaches award.
Emma Montero, CMF, Jr., Northeastern: Montero has been a three season starter for the Eagles. During the spring, Montero started as a center midfielder.
She had an assist during the season and coach Sundberg noted Montero was very unselfish with the ball and made key passes that contributed to Northeastern’s offensive attacks.
The Northeastern coach added Montero was an aggressive player that does not give up and consistently gives all she has during every game.
Hannah Meads, D, So., Northeastern: Meads was the starting defender during the 2021 season, which was her first playing soccer.
Coach Sundberg praised Meads for her development as a soccer player during the season.
During the season, Meads played in all eight games for the Eagles. Meads started the season as a wing defender, but moved to a center defender position because of her athletic ability, speed and aggressiveness. Meads prevented opponents from scoring multiple times during the season.
She was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference honorable mention selection and received Northeastern’s most improved player award.
Sophie Clarkson, CAM/LM, Sr., Pasquotank County: Clarkson was a four season captain and starter for the Panthers during her high school career.
Clarkson was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference selection this spring; her third during her prep career.
Pasquotank head coach Craig Haist noted Charkson was the strongest technically and tactically on the team.
Abigail Oaks, CB, Sr., Pasquotank County: Oaks was named a team captain for the season.
She was a three season starter at Pasquotank County. During the season, Oaks was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team. During the spring season, coach Haist noted Oaks moved to the center back position and the coach praised Oaks for commanding the back line.
Madeline Stephans, ST, Sr., Pasquotank County: Stephans, a striker, was named a team captain for the 2021 season. She ended her high school career as a four season starter. This spring, Pasquotank moved to a single striker formation and coach Haist noted Stephans adapted to a CF position.
Makenzie Shurr, CDM, Jr., Pasquotank County: Sturr moved to a central defending midfield position during the 2021 season. Haist noted Shurr might be one of the smallest players on the pitch, but Shurr was fearless and had an outstanding workrate.
Emily Stokely, CB, So., Pasquotank County: For the 2021 season, Stokely moved to a full back position in her second season playing soccer. The Pasquotank coach added Stokely has an inherent understanding of defensive cues.
Sarah Pureza, LM/CDM, Sr., Pasquotank County: Pureza was an honorary captain for the Panthers and was an excellent mentor to underclass players during the season.
Summer Christian, GK, Sr., Perquimans County: Christian was selected to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.
Asha Elliott, D, Sr., Perquimans County: Elliott was selected to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.
Emma Swayne, MF, Sr., Perquimans County: Swayne was selected to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.