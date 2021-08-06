John A. Holmes forward Le’Asia Stanley has established herself as one of the top girls basketball players in the area.
The junior added another successful season to her high school career resume.
Stanley’s impact led to her selection as The Daily Advance Area Player of the year in girls basketball.
Stanley helped John A. Holmes register an 8-6 overall record and a berth in the North Carolina high School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
The Aces were able to navigate a season that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edenton lost at East Carteret in a first round state playoff game.
Individually, Stanley was named to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 first team.
Stanley averaged 14.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game during the season.
Stanley is a two-time Daily Advance Area Player of the Year.
“This past year was an unusual year with covid and the rules and regulations involved with that,” Holmes head coach Brian Chappell said in a statement. “Our team had its ups and downs and Le’Asia did as well. The thing that stood out to me was she got off to a slow start, but when senior Jamillian Johnson was out for a few weeks, she stepped up and played some of her best ball of the season. In that time when she was out, we didn’t lose any of those games.”
ALL-AREA TEAM
Le’Asia Stanley, F, Jr., John A. Holmes: Area Player of the Year.
Jamillian Johnson, G, Sr., John A. Holmes: Johnson was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team selection. She was also named to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 third team. Johnson averaged 13 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during the season.
Kaci Drew, F, Jr., John A. Holmes: Drew was named to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. During the season, she averaged 8.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
Sydney Spear, G, Jr., John A. Holmes: Spear averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game during the winter 2021 season.
Jada Modlin, F, Jr., Perquimans County: Modlin averaged 12.3 points, seven rebounds, two assists and 4.4 steals per game during the season. She was named to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 third team.
Asha Elliott, G, Sr., Perquimans County: Elliott averaged seven points, five rebounds, three assists and 4.1 steals per game during the season.
Elliott was named to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 third team.
Belle Pierce, F, Jr., Perquimans County: Pierce was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. During the season, she averaged five points, nine rebounds and two steals per game.
Jaslyn Holley, G, So., Perquimans County: Holley was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection and averaged nine points and 2.4 steals per game during the season.
Courtney Swimme, C, So., Victory Christian: Swimme was an NCCAA All-Conference team selection for the winter 2020-21 season.