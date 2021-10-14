A John A. Holmes High School football player was recognized for his play by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Mark Perez, a placekicker on the Holmes varsity football team was named one of the NCHSAA’s Performers of the Week powered by OrthoCarolina.
The NCHSAA made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Perez was also recognized with Weddington High School volleyball player Lyvia Trimp.
According to the NCHSAA, Perez, a sophomore on the Holmes Football team, tied an NCHSAA record Friday night going 13 for 13 on extra point attempts as Holmes beat Currituck 91-50 in Edenton.
According to the association, weekly recipients are recognized on the NCHSAA Website and social media pages.
BOYS SOCCER
Pasquotank 6, John A. Holmes 0: The Panthers (7-4, 3-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated host Edenton (3-10, 0-8 NCC) Wednesday evening in a conference match.
Hunter Winslow led the team’s attack with three goals and an assist. Kardal Haist added two goals and three assists, and Eli Mitchell picked up a goal as well in the victory.
Goalkeeper Finn Clarkson, along with a good defensive team effort, were able to shut down Edenton’s attack and record the clean sheet.
The Panthers play Edenton again this Friday at home.
Riverside 4, Perquimans 3: The Riverside High School Knights soccer team defeated the Perquimans High School Pirates 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night.
The game started quick, with the Pirates taking a 1-0 lead less than 30 seconds into regulation on a goal by senior captain Will Lawrence. The Pirates would add to their lead a short while later when junior Tony Riddick scored in the seventh minute. Riddick was not yet finished, continuing his excellent performance by adding in another goal for Perquimans in the 21st minute, giving the Pirates a 3-0 lead in the first half.
Riverside began their comeback in the 25th minute, when junior Seth Camacho scored off of a corner kick, bringing the score to 3-1.
The second half saw an increase in overall intensity, with multiple cards being issued to both sides. The Knights were able to cut the Pirates lead even further, when junior Alex Garcia scored in the 65th minute off of a deflection in the box. A goal in the 73rd minute for the Pirates, which would have sealed the game, was called offside, keeping the game at 3-2.
The Knights were able to capitalize on this situation, scoring the equalizing goal in the 75th minute from junior Dylan Johnson. Following the goal, the Pirates were issued a red card, forcing them to play a man down the rest of the game. Tied at 3-3, the game went to overtime.
Riverside wasted little time in overtime, taking the lead just three minutes into overtime from a goal by senior forward Noah Nicholson. The Pirates did not back down, fighting until the last minute, but were unable to capitalize on their efforts.
“I’m really proud of our boys, being down 3-1 at half was tough, but we just had to motivate them. I felt we came out in the second half swinging, so I am just so proud of the guys on the comeback victory,” said Riverside head coach Daniel Wynne.
With the victory, Riverside moves to 5-4 on the season, and takes sole possession of first place in the Four Rivers 1A classification conference. Perquimans drops to 5-4 on the season, and falls to second place in conference play behind the Knights. The teams play again on Thursday, October 14th at Riverside at 6 p.m. in a decisive conference battle.
— Patrick McCarthy, Correspondent
First Flight 1, Camden 0: The Nighthawks (9-1-1, 8-0-1 NCC) defeated the Bruins (6-7, 2-7 NCC) in a league match Wednesday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Curren Breiholz scored a goal, while teammate Noah Morris assisted on the goal.
Pungo Christian Academy 9, Albemarle School 0: Pungo Christian defeated Albemarle School in soccer on Tuesday and Ridgecroft school defeated Terra Ceia Christian on Wednesday to both advance to the Tarheel Independent Conference soccer tournament finals.
That game will be played Thursday at Albemarle school at 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 5, Northeastern 1: The Aces defeated the Eagles in a Northeastern Coastal Conference dual team tiebreaker match Wednesday at Chowan University in Murfreesboro.
With the win, Holmes is designated as the conference champion from the league in the NCHSAA Class 2A Girls Tennis Dual Team State Playoff tournament.
Both teams will be recognized as co-conference champions for the Fall 2021 regular season.
VOLLEYBALL
Albemarle School def. Lawrence Academy 25-19, 25-13, 25-21: Albemarle School won a Tarheel Independent Conference tournament game against Lawrence academy Wednesday night to advance to the tournament final versus Pungo Christian School.
Pungo advanced to the finals by winning against Ridgecroft school in three sets.
The finals will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Albemarle School.