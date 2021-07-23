GREENSBORO — A former John A. Holmes High School football player had a standout performance in the 73rd North Carolina Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star football game.
Teddy Wilson was a linebacker on the East All-Star team in the East’s 7-0 loss against the West All-Stars Wednesday at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium.
According to statistics provided by the East-West, Wilson led the East All-Stars with four solo tackles and a sack.
Wilson was one of the starting linebackers on defense for the East All-Stars and also played a snap on offense at running back.
Wilson was joined by fellow Edenton Ace Nathan Colombo, who earned playing time during the game on the offensive line.
Area players that suited up for the East All-Stars were Northeastern defensive back Jerron Hinton (four total tackles: three solo and one assisted), Northeastern quarterback Deandre Proctor and Hertford County quarterback Tye Saxby.
Saxby completed 9-of-15 passes for 32 yards and also punted four times for 169 yards (42.2 per punt average).
His best punt was 54 yards.
Hinton and Saxby also started the game for the East All-Stars.
Proctor completed 5-of-8 passes for 88 yards.
Running back Hezekia Newby (Eastern Guilford) scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter for the West.
Jake Marion (North Davidson), a placekicker, added the point after touchdown kick for the West All-Stars.
The East-West game highlighted senior athletes from the 2020-21 athletic year.
MEN’S SOCCER
The East All-Stars defeated the West All-Stars 3-2 in the East-West All-Star men’s soccer match Tuesday at Macpherson Stadium in Browns Summit.
Drew Lovelace (Holly Springs) scored two goals for the East All-Stars.
His performance led for him to be named the most valuable player of the match.
Sean James (Weddington) scored a goal for the West All-Stars on an assist from Charlie Jones (Page).
The other goals in the match were own goals.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The East All-Stars and the West All-Stars played to a 1-1 tie in the East-West All-Star women’s soccer match Tuesday at Macpherson Stadium in Browns Summit.
The East’s Ainsely Norr (Hoggard) was named the MVP of the game.
Norr scored a goal in early in the second half on an assist from Stephanie Barbosa (Durham-Riverside).
Asha Means (Lake Norman Charter) scored the West All-Stars’ goal moments after the Norr goal to tie the match.