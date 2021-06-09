The Edenton Steamers defeated the Greenbrier Knights 5-2 Tuesday in a Tidewater Summer League Premier Collegiate League East division game at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton, Virginia.
The Steamers (1-1) scored three runs in the top of the third inning and two more runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Edenton tallied eight hits in the game. Hunter Cole, Brian Hama, Ryan Kay, Jacob Mustain and Josh Pernetti each registered an RBI in the win.
The Clams used eight pitchers in the contest as Spencer Ambrose was credited with the win.
Trent Hanchey and Joe Traversa each had an RBI in the eighth inning for Greenbrier (0-2).