John A. Holmes High School boys’ basketball player Tyree Capehart was recognized by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Capehart, a senior forward, was a a recipient of the association’s Heart of a Champion award.
He was recognized by the association for “the courage, determination and leadership you have demonstrated to your coaches and teammates. Your strength of character has provided an inspiration for all associated with your team. Thank you for your dedication and the inspiration you have provided.”
Capehart played in 30 games for the Aces during the 2019-20 season and averaged 3.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and a block per game.
His teammate, Bobby Wilson plans to attend Mid-Atlantic Christian.
Wilson, a senior forward, averaged 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds. 3.6 assists and two steals per game during the season.
Wilson made the game-winning 3-pointer against Washington County in the Aces’ 89-86 win in double overtime on Feb. 4 at Perquimans County High School.