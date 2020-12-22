A John A. Holmes High School football player was selected to a senior high school football all-star game roster.
Teddy Wilson, a linebacker for Edenton, was selected to represent the Aces on the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas team North Carolina all-star roster.
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas made the announcement Saturday.
Saturday would have been the day the 84th edition of the all-star game between high school players from South Carolina and North Carolina would have been played.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 edition of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game was not held.
“Congratulations to all the players & Sports Medicine Staff that made the 2020 84th Annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Rosters,” The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas posted on its Facebook page Saturday. “Good luck to everyone nominated in their future endeavors. Although we didn’t have a game today due to Covid 19 pandemic, our cause — The Shriners Hospital for Children — is still open and treating patients and we are still working to benefit our Hospitals.”
During his junior season in 2019, Wilson registered 83 total tackles 1 1/2 sacks and recovered three fumbles.
Wilson was named an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection at linebacker for the 2019 season.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of the 2020 football season from August to February 2021.
Wilson and the Aces are set to kickoff the spring 2021 season Feb. 26 at Pasquotank County.
SWIMMING
Camden County hosted a virtual meet with Currituck County, John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County high schools Saturday.
The Pasquotank girls’ 200 medley relay team of Holley Weiss, Aalysah McClease, Mallory Weiss and Jaila Manuel posted a time of two minutes, 53.76 seconds.
The Pasquotank girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Holley Weiss, Mallory Weiss, Manuel and McClease won the event (2:36.45).
McClease also had the best time in the girls’ 200 freestyle with a time of 3:06.09. Mallory Weiss won the girls’ 100 butterfly (1:40.06).
Pasquotank’s Jalen Haist won the boys’ 400 freestyle (7:35.40), the Panthers boys’ 200 freestyle relay of Matthew Harrell, Jonovan Manuel, Ronald Rhodes and Haist won the event with a time of 2:36.73.
The Currituck boys’ 200 medley relay team of Eli Buzzard, Andrew Greenwell, Caleb Noerr and Hayden Noerr posted a time of 2:52.61.
Currituck’s Andrew Sarnowski posted a time of 2:50.25 in the boys’ 200 IM and won the boys’ 100 freestyle (1:06.40), Landen Wiggins won the boys’ 100 breaststroke (1:41.37).
Currituck’s Samantha Phillips won the girls’ 50 freestyle (34.17), Annabelle O’Donnell won the girls’ 400 freestyle (6:13.30) and the 100 breaststroke (1:41.70), Mary Indoe placed first in the girls’ 100 backstroke (1:42.14).
The Currituck girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Phillips, Indoe, O’Donnell and Alexis Martine posted a time of 6:08.45.
The Currituck boys’ 400 freestyle relay of Sarnowski, Noerr, Wiggins and Dylan Seamster registered a time of 5:39.82.
Holmes’ Jonathan Bass won the boys’ 200 freestyle (3:04.73) and the boys’ 100 backstroke (1:35.31).
Perquimans’ Joliegh Connor posted a time of 3:00.12 in the girls’ 200 IM and won the girls’ 100 freestyle (1:18.36).
Northeastern’s Wyatt Johnson won the boys’ 50 freestyle with a time of 27.54 seconds.
Currituck won the girls’ meet with 83 points, Pasquotank was second with 62 points.
Perquimans was third with 14 points, Edenton and Camden tied for fourth with 13 points and Northeastern was sixth with 10 points.
Currituck won the boys’ meet with 88 points.
Pasquotank took second place with 34 points, Holmes was third with 39 points, Northeastern was fourth with 12 points and Camden was fifth with three points.