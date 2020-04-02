Two student-athletes from Edenton’s John A. Holmes High School will be recognized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Sydney Spear and Ryan White were named recipients of the NCHSAA’s Heart of a Champion award.
The NCHSAA announced Wednesday that Spear and White were two of 35 athletes from across the state that will receive the award.
Spear is a sophomore who competed in girls’ tennis, girls’ basketball and softball, while White is a senior who competed in football, boys’ soccer and baseball during the 2019-20 academic year.
Cape Hatteras High School’s Dylan Gray, a senior boys’ basketball player, was also named a recipient of the award.
According to the NCHSAA, the sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will not be a luncheon this year.
However, the award winners will be honored through the NCHSAA’s social media and online platforms in addition to receiving the awards.
These awards are sponsored by NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company.
Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition.
The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2019-20 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.
The students filled out an application questionnaire and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.