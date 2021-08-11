John A. Holmes and Northeastern have been the top teams not only in the Daily Advance’s coverage area, but arguably in the state in recent years.
The spring 2021 season saw both teams enter the new decade by winning.
Edenton’s John A. Holmes won the Albemarle Athletic Conference and won a North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1AA state playoff game.
Northeastern claimed the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship and finished as the NCHSAA 2A East regional runner-up.
Both teams were led by standout performers in Holmes’ Teddy Wilson and Northeastern’s Deandre Proctor.
Their individual efforts during a COVID-19 impacted spring 2021 season led for both players to be recognized as The Daily Advance spring 2021 Players of the Year in football.
Due to the pandemic, the Aces played in seven games (five regular season, two state playoffs), while Northeastern played in nine games (six regular season, three state playoffs) during the campaign.
Wilson, a senior linebacker and running back, totaled 87 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery during the spring season at linebacker on defense.
As a running back on offense, Wilson had 41 carries for 456 yards for a 11.1 yards per run average, 12 touchdowns, 622 all-purpose yards.
He was named the Albemarle Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the league’s all-conference team for the spring 2021 season.
Wilson was selected to the 2020 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas North Carolina roster. The 2020 Shrine Bowl of the Carolina High School All-Star senior football game was not played in December because of the pandemic, but still named teams from players in North Carolina and South Carolina.
He was selected to Eastern North Carolina Football Coaches Association 1A/2A all-area team.
Wilson played his last high school game in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West High School All-Star senior football game July 21 in Greensboro.
Wilson led the East all-stars in tackles in the game.
He ends his career as a three time Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team selection, a two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Wilson has drawn interest from Louisburg College.
Proctor, a senior quarterback, was named the Northeastern Coastal Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the spring 2021 season.
Proctor completed 111 of 185 passes (60 percent completion) for 1,782 yards, 17 touchdowns with three interceptions during the spring.
Proctor added 96 rushes for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdown runs. Proctor had four games in which he ran for 100 or more yards.
He was also selected to play in the 2021 East-West High School All-Star senior football game.
The Daily Advance provided questions to Proctor and Wilson about their seasons.
Proctor provided the following responses:
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the co-player of the year?
Proctor: I’m very blessed to even be recognized and selected to be player of the year.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Proctor: My goals were first to make it through the full season without any injuries or COVID issues. Another goal was to lead my team to the best ability I can.
Daily Advance: How were you able to navigate the COVID-19 protocols during the season?
Proctor: It was a difficult process to adjust to but with great coaches they helped the team get through the adversity.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Proctor: My favorite moment was hearing that I [would] be able to play my final year of high school football.
Daily Advance: What did it mean to you to be named conference offensive player of the year?
Proctor: I am extremely honored, out of all the great athletes in the area I was chosen to be offensive player of year; it’s truly a blessing.
Daily Advance: What will you take away from your time playing football at Northeastern?
Proctor: I will take away how to face adversity and how to become a better man in life.