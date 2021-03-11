CHAPEL HILL — Teddy Wilson, a member of the John A. Holmes High School football team was recognized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Tuesday.
The association named Wilson one of its performers of the week for his production against Northeastern on March 5.
Holly Springs High School women’s lacrosse player Kayleen Favreau was also recognized by the NCHSAA for her performance during week 13 of the school year, which was from March 1-6.
Wilson is a senior linebacker and running back for the Aces.
According to the NCHSAA, got it done in all three phases in a win over Northeastern on Friday. Wilson rushed for two touchdowns, blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, and recorded 12 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Aces’ win.
The NCHSAA noted weekly recipients will be recognized on the NCHSAA website and social media pages.
In December, Wilson was named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Team North Carolina roster.
The Shrine Bowl senior high school all-star game was scheduled to be played in December 2020, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOOTBALL
Perquimans County is set to play First Flight in a non-conference game Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to the First Flight High School athletics Twitter page, the game is set to begin at 6 p.m. and limited tickets will be available at the field entrance.
Sales are expected to begin at 5 p.m.
The game will be streamed live on the First Flight High School Athletics YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/FFHSAthletics for free.
First Flight’s postponed football game at Manteo on March 5 has been rescheduled for Monday, April 5. Kick off of the annual rivalry game known as the Marlin Bowl is set for 7 p.m. at Manteo High School.
NCHSAA
The NCHSAA approved the realignment for member schools for the 2021-25 academic seasons.
The NCHSAA made the announcement Wednesday.
All proposed area conferences have been the same since the second realignment draft.
In Class 1A for the conference listed as Conference 2, that league will include Bertie County, Gates County, North East Carolina Prep in Tarboro, Perquimans County, Riverside-Martin in Williamston, South Creek in Robersonville, Tarboro and Washington County high schools.
The other Class 1A league in the area, known in the draft as Conference 1, includes Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke.
The Class 2A/3A conference in the region, identified as Conference 15, includes Class 2A schools Camden County, Hertford County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank County along with Class 3A schools Currituck County and First Flight.
The NCHSAA goes through a realignment process every four years.
The association also approved the calendars for the 2021-22 academic year along with football calendars for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
If the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the schedule will mimic the NCHSAA normal three season annual calendar.
Football, volleyball, women's golf, men's soccer, cross country, women's tennis and cheerleading will be contested in the fall, indoor track and field, wrestling, basketball and swimming and diving in the winter with baseball, softball, men's golf, men's tennis, lacrosse, women's soccer and track and field played in the spring.