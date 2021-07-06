As August and the highly anticipated 2021 high school football season approaches, Elizabeth City State University’s WRVS 89.9 FM is hosting the sixth annual NENC High School Football Media Day.
The event brings together 11 regional high school football teams at the K.E. White Center on the ECSU campus, Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m.
High school players, coaches, ECSU staff and faculty, and members of the media from as far away as Rocky Mount will gather to get a look at this year’s prep players and hear about the coming season. According to station director Melba Smith, the event is a way for ECSU and WRVS to give back to the community and get people excited about a new season of prep sports.
“This is a great opportunity for the media and the public to get to know these young men,” said Ms. Smith. “The media is invited to attend, meet the players and coaches, and ask questions about the upcoming season.”
Head coaches and select student-athletes from the Albemarle Athletic Conference (1A) and Northeastern Coastal Conference (2A) will share their outlook on the upcoming 2021 high school football season. Teams from Northeastern North Carolina attending the event are the John A. Holmes Aces, Northeastern Eagles, Pasquotank County Panthers, Camden County Bruins, Perquimans County Pirates, Currituck County Knights, Manteo Redskins, Washington County Panthers, Gates County Red Barons, Bertie County Falcons, and the Hertford County Bears.
The NENC High School Football Media Day will be open to the public and live coverage will be available on the WRVS 89.9 YouTube Channel.