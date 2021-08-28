082721_eda_Week2_football_scoreboard_art

Northeastern High School hosted Rocky Mount High School in a varsity football game, Friday, August 27, 2021.

 From staff reports

Northeastern 14, Rocky Mount 8

Perquimans County 55, Camden County 24

Gates County 28, Pasquotank County 12

North Pitt 35, Manteo 8

Tarboro 33, Hertford County 18

Washington 48, First Flight 0