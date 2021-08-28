Fall 2021 Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard | Aug. 27 From staff reports Aug 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northeastern High School hosted Rocky Mount High School in a varsity football game, Friday, August 27, 2021. From staff reports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Northeastern 14, Rocky Mount 8 Perquimans County 55, Camden County 24Gates County 28, Pasquotank County 12North Pitt 35, Manteo 8Tarboro 33, Hertford County 18Washington 48, First Flight 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scoreboard Football Pasquotank County Gates County Week Camden County Perquimans County Special Editions What 2 Watch Best of the Albmarle Eastern NC Living Albemarle Magazine Summer 2021 Home & Garden Progress 2021 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Veterans Day 2020 Albemarle Health Care Directory Breast Cancer Awareness Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesFreeman on administrative leave, attorney says; Buffaloe tapped as interim managerFreeman criticized after worker reassigned without noticeSteward named interim city finance directorECPPS to raise bus driver pay above $15 amid shortageHospitalized barber to miss first Back to School BashCamden Middle School students offered new Career Path lab classShouldn't all Black Lives Matter?Terrorist Obama released helped mastermind Taliban takeoverBoth sides of vaccine debate guilty of overhypingRemembering my hero, Joel Twiford Images