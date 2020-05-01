Currituck County High School will have a new head varsity volleyball coach for the 2020 season.
Chris Ferretti will take over the varsity program this fall.
Ferretti, who served as an assistant coach on the varsity team and was the head coach of the junior varsity team since 2017, takes over the program from Doug Towle, who served as head varsity coach since the 2017 season.
Ferretti told The Daily Advance this week he was honored for the opportunity and to continue coaching in the community he has called home for the past 17 years.
“I’ve seen a lot of the girls grow up so to speak and it’s humbling to be able to share my love of volleyball with them and the community,” he said.
“The game is amazing and I love to win, but more importantly it’s about using team sports to help shape young minds. May we measure them by who they become 10 years from now. What kind of individuals are they?
Have we helped them become better members of society?
Are they strong leaders, business owners, mothers, leaders?
Did we help them work through adversity that will lead to success down the road?
Did we help them realize their goals?
Their passion?
I look forward to seeing who they become in the years to come.”
Ferretti’s passion for the sport of volleyball began in his youth.
“Growing up in the mountains of New York, we didn’t have boys volleyball,” Ferretti said. “It wasn’t until I was in the U.S. Navy stationed in Puerto Rico that I fell in love with the game. With beaches [everywhere] it was easy to find a net and willing participants to compete.”
Ferretti has been coaching recreation level volleyball for 10 years, high school level volleyball for three years and club volleyball for two years.
Ferretti is also active in volleyball at the national level.
“I’ve attended two of the last three AVCA conventions and have embraced learning opportunities with AVCA, USAV and NFHS,” he said.
Ferretti said he is certified with USAV IMPACT, USAV CAP I, USAV CAP II, USAV High Performance Evaluator Volunteer, NFHS AIC, NFHS CIC and is Double Gold Certified by the Positive Coaching Alliance.
Ferretti talked about being involved with the Currituck volleyball program and working with Towle.
“I’ll miss working with Coach Towle. Having had an opportunity to work with him, learn from him and strategize with him over the past few years has made me a better coach,” Ferretti said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity he gave me 3 years ago and more importantly I’m thankful for his friendship.”
Ferretti likes what the program will bring to the court in the future.
”I’m excited about 2020 and beyond. CCHS has some amazing competitors and I’m looking forward to seeing them compete,” he said. “I know a few players are receiving interest from colleges around the country and I have no doubt there will be more in the years ahead!”