BUXTON — The First Flight High School volleyball team defeated Cape Hatteras 25-10, 25-20, 25-15 Wednesday at Cape Hatteras High School.
The non-conference match was the season opener for First Flight (1-0).
The Nighthawks were led in kills by Arden Carlyle with nine, Bella Mann had six kills, Mackenzie Edwards and Fiona Finchem had three kills each, Liz Clagett and Mackenzie Pappas had two kills each and Stella Bryson had one kill in the win.
Mann had four service aces, while Carlyle had two service aces.
Carlyle posted five total blocks, Mann and Pappas had two total blocks, Jordyn Scarborough had five digs, Emma Gibbons had 14 assists, while Abby Edwards had nine assists in the victory.
Cape Hatteras (4-2) begins Atlantic 5 Conference play against Mattamuskeet on Sept. 7.
Bear Grass Charter def. John A. Holmes 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18: The Bears (5-3) defeated the Aces (2-5) in a non-conference match Wednesday at Bear Grass Charter School.