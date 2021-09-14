The First Flight boys soccer team defeated Northeastern 5-0 Monday evening at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
The game was a Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup.
The Nighthawks (1-0, 1-0 NCC) scored three goals in the first half with two goals occurring within the first 10 minutes of the match.
First Flight led 3-0 at halftime.
Northeastern (4-2, 0-1 NCC) hosts John A. Holmes on Wednesday.
Pasquotank 1, Camden 0: The Panthers (4-0, 1-0 NCC) defeated the Bruins (3-1, 0-1 NCC) in a league match Monday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
In a hard fought 1-0 battle, Pasquotank’s Ryan Ponds scored the lone goal of the game off of an assist from Hunter Winslow.
Finn Clarkson, a goalkeeper, made eight saves for the shutout win for the Panthers.
Pasquotank coach Craig Haist noted the Panthers played a well organized game and extended their record to 4-0.
Next up for Pasquotank is a non-conference match at Gates County on Wednesday.
Camden is at Currituck on Wednesday.
Manteo 1, John A. Holmes 0: Manteo defeated the Aces (2-3, 0-1 NCC) in a league match Monday at Purser Soccer Complex in Edenton.
Holmes’ Jacob Emminzer made six saves on seven shots on goal in the match.
GIRLS TENNIS
Currituck 9, Hertford County 0: The Lady Knights swept past Hertford County, 9-0, in Barco on Monday.
Caroline Boughn, Kylee Dinterman, Isabelle Nekervis, McKenzie Hundley, Kampbell Belangia, and Faith Sarver all won in both singles and doubles by lopsided margins. Kaylee Overton, Grace Spear, Logan White, and Lara Reimann all won exhibition singles matches. “Hertford County played hard, and represented their school very well,” commented Currituck coach Vic Ramsey.
With the victory, Ramsey earned his 150th career dual team match victory as coach. Ramsey is in his 22nd season leading the Currituck County High School tennis program.
Currituck (2-2 NCC, 2-3 overall) travels to Gates County on Tuesday, and then to Northeastern on Thursday.
John A. Holmes 7, Lawrence Academy 2: The Aces (6-1) defeated the Warriors in a non-conference dual team match Monday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes earned wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 8-2 against Perris Clayton, No. 2 Ellie Spear 8-2 against Annie Hayes Trowell, No. 4 Liza Bond 8-1 against Lucy Spruill, No. 5 Olivia Hare 9-7 against Abby Rose.
Lawrence Academy earned wins in singles from No. 3 Addie Phelps 8-6 against Bailey Rinehart and No. 6 Lucilla Buffano 9-7 against Molly Harvill.
The Aces secured wins in doubles with victories from No. 1 Sydney Spear and Rinehart 8-3 against Clayton and Trowell, No. 2 Ellie Spear and Hare 8-4 against Phelps and Spruill and No. 3 Bond and Harvill 8-6 against Rose and Megan Corey.
VOLLEYBALL
Camden def. East Duplin 25-13, 25-16, 25-15: The Bruins (4-0) defeated the Panthers (1-5) in a non-league tournament game at Riverside High School in Williamston Saturday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Tessa Forehand led the Bruins with 13 kills, Carlyn Tanis followed with 10 kills, McKayla Knauss and Kenison Parker had five kills each, Jade Mitchell had two kills and Peyton Carver and Adisyn Russell had one kill each.
Sam Smith posted 11 service aces, Knauss and Kamryn Nash had five serve aces each.
Parker and Mitchell had two blocked shots each, while Tanis had a block.
Smith had eight digs, Nash had six digs, Russell posted five digs, CArver had four digs, Parker had three digs, Sydney Tatum had two digs and Tanis and Pait had one dig each.
Carver had 20 assists, while Tatum had nine assists.
Camden def. Lakewood 25-9, 25-11, 25-16: The Bruins (5-0) bested the Leopards in a non-conference tournament match at Riverside High School Saturday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Tessa Forehand led Camden with 10 kills, Carlyn Tanis had nine kills, McKayla Knauss had eight kills, Kenison Parker and Mackenzie Boose had three kills each, while Peyton Carver, Adisyn Russell and Sydney Tatum posted a kill each in the win.
Carver had five service aces, Kamryn Nash had three aces and Knauss had two aces.
Parker had one total block, Carver and Russell had nine digs, Tanis had five digs, Smith had four digs, Nash had three digs, Knauss and Forehand had two digs each, while Parker and Sydney Tatum had one dig each.
Carver led Camden with 21 assists, Tatum had eight assists, while Knauss had one assist.
Adara Johnson led Lakewood (2-3) with four kills, Carley Joas had seven assists, while Danica Carter and Hannah Register had 12 digs each.
Riverside def. First Flight 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 25-10: The Nighthawks (3-3) lost to the Knights (8-0) in a non-conference tournament game at Riverside High School in Williamston Saturday.
Cape Hatteras def. First Flight 20-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-12: The Hurricanes (7-2) defeated the Nighthawks (3-4) in a non-conference match Monday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
FOOTBALL
Due to expected inclement weather later this week, Northeastern moved its home game from Friday to Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Northeastern will host First Flight in a Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup at Northeastern.