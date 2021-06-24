The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its end of year awards Wednesday on its website and social media pages.
An athlete from First Flight High School and a a coach from Gates County High School were honored by the association.
The NCHSAA named the winners of its Four-Time Individual State Champion award.
According to the association, these awards are presented to individual who win the same individual State Championship event four consecutive years at the high school level.
This year, two individuals achieved this feat.
In Women’s Golf, First Flight’s Katherine Schuster completed the four-year sweep, winning the 1A/2A Individual State Golf Championship each of her four years in high school. She is committed to Clemson University to continue her academic and golf career.
In Women’s Swimming, Parkwood’s Kaylee Hamblin completed a four-year sweep of the 3A 100 Breaststroke. Hamblin trimmed her winning time by nearly three seconds over her four years in high school.
Gates County High School cross country and track and field coach Lisa Perry was named the region 1 recipient of the Homer Thompson Memorial “Eight Who Make A Difference” Awards Presented by NC Farm Bureau.
According to the NCHSAA, the Homer Thompson Memorial “Eight Who Make A Difference” Awards are presented annually to one individual from each of the NCHSAA’s eight regions. The awards are given based on the recipients’ virtue and commitment to sportsmanship, leadership and a positive, dedicated approach to coaching.
— NCHSAA