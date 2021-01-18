CROATAN — The Currituck County and First Flight cross country teams competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East Regional Saturday at Croatan High School.
In the women’s race, First Flight won the team competition with 24 points.
Croatan was second with 55 points, Washington took third with 86 points, Richlands was fourth with 101 points.
Dixon was fifth with 107 points, East Duplin was sixth with 143 points and Midway finished seventh with 155 points.
First Flight was powered by five athletes who finished in the top 10.
Croatan’s Navaya Zales won the individual competition as she crossed the finish line at 19 minutes, 38.16 seconds.
First Flight’s Lucy Stecher (20:02.53) and Maddy Wagner (20:55.00) finished second and third respectively.
Richlands’ Reagan Stapleton was fourth (21:09.50), while Nighthawks’ Tatum Dermatas (21:30.78) and Chloe Wienert (21:37.83) placed fifth and sixth respectively.
First Flight’s Lily Snow finished ninth overall (22:02.81), while Currituck’s Hailee Reinke, a senior, placed 10th (22:03.84) in the 55-athlete field.
Reinke was the only runner representing the Knights in the girls’ 5,000-meter race.
In the boys’ team competition, Croatan finished first with 29 points.
First Flight was second with 32 points, South Lenoir was third with 130 points. Southwest Onslow was fourth with 148 points.
Washington took fifth place with 168 points, Dixon was sixth with 175 points, Clinton placed seventh with 184 points, Midway was eighth with 185 points, Currituck was ninth with 185 points and Nash Central was 10th with 254 points.
Croatan’s Elliott Kleckner crossed the finish line first individually with a time of 15:53.15.
First Flight’s Tyler Sylvia was second overall (16:26.55), while teammates Warner Campbell (16:45.22), Max Bowlin (16:53.16) and Henry Stecher (17:15.50) placed fourth, fifth and ninth respectively.
Currituck’s Dalton Gay had the best finish for the Knights as he placed 23rd overall in the men’s 5,000-meter race that featured 78 athletes.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Perquimans 70, Pasquotank 50: The Pirates (2-1) earned the non-conference win against the Panthers (0-4) Friday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Pasquotank held a 32-29 lead at halftime.
Perquimans rallied in the final two quarters as it outscored Pasquotank 41-18. That included the Pirates outsourcing the Panthers 24-3 in the third quarter.
Nasir Parker led Perquimans with 22 points, EJ Gatling followed with 16 points, while Amarion Hunter scored 10 points in the win.
Tae Sawyer paced Pasquotank with 20 points, while Darrion Carver added 13 points.
Camden 44, Currituck 34: The Bruins (2-2) defeated the Knights (2-1) in a non-league game Friday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Isaiah Hill led Camden with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a steal, Andre Barnett followed with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals, Charlie Pippen scored nine points, with six rebounds and an assist, while Dasani Parker had three points and six rebounds in the victory.
First Flight 60, Manteo 49: The Nighthawks (3-1) defeated Manteo (0-3) in a non-conference game between rival schools Friday at Manteo High School.
Isaac Dobie led First Flight with 13 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals, Cason Smith followed with 12 points, two rebounds and an assist, Cooper Hawk had three blocks, six rebounds, an assist and nine points.
Ahoskie Christian 44, New Life Academy 41: The Warriors (3-6) defeated the Bobcats (2-2) Friday in Elizabeth City.
Cody Hurdle led Ahoskie Christian with 19 points, while Trent Hoggard followed with 12 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northeastern 61, John A. Holmes 50: The Eagles (3-0) defeated the Aces (1-1) in a non-conference game Friday in Edenton.
Currituck 64, Camden 20: The Knights (3-0) defeated the Bruins (0-4) in a non-league game Friday at Currituck.
Faith Underwood, a freshman, led Camden with seven points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal, Tessa Dodson, also a freshman, followed with six points, two rebounds, three blocks and an assist.
First Flight 38, Manteo 22: The Nighthawks (4-0) defeated Manteo (0-3) in a non-league game Friday at Manteo.
Elizabeth Clagett led First Flight with 15 points, nine rebounds, eight steals, an assist and four blocked shots, Emma Richards followed with 10 points, two rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks.
Neely Morris added five assists, two steals, five rebounds, a block and two points, while Bella Schweitzer had four points, six rebounds and two steals in the win.