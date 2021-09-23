KILL DEVIL HILLS — First Flight High School hosted a boys and girls cross country meet Wednesday.
According to NC.milesplit.com, in the women’s race, which was 5,000 meters in length, Currituck County’s Kylee Dinterman won the race with a time of 20 minutes, 10 seconds.
Camden County’s Keeley Williams was second, Manteo’s Madison Flynn was third overall.
First Flight’s Claire Meads and Alexa Hallac were fourth and fifth respectively. Cape Hatteras’ Elizabeth Muller placed ninth, while John A. Holmes’ Amanda Turner placed 11th.
Pasquotank County’s Trinity Brooks finished 34th, while Northeastern’s Quanasia Gatling was 39th in the 44 athlete field.
Currituck won the girls team competition with 41 points. Camden was second with 43 points, First Flight was third with 61 points, while Manteo was fourth with 82 points.
In the men’s 5,000 meter race, First Flight’s Warner Campbell continued his standout season as he won the men’s race with a time of 16:55.
First Flight teammate Jackson Hannon was second, while Currituck County’s Gavin Jessup placed third.
Camden County’s Dennis Gutierrez was fourth and Currituck’s Riley Lenz placed fifth.
Cape Hatteras’ Colin Midgett was 12th, Manteo’s Zain Bhula was 20th, John A. Holmes’ Izak Hines was 24th, while Northeastern’s Yahan Wood placed 33rd in a 37 athlete field.
First Flight won the boys team competition with 25 points. Currituck was second with 42 points, Camden was third with 66 points, while Manteo was fourth with 105 points.
BOYS SOCCER
Northeastern 4, Camden 0: The Eagles (6-2, 2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Bruins (3-4, 0-4 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern’s James Hornthal, Gavyn Bright, Julio Bravo-Guzman and Bennett Simpson each scored one goal.
Northeastern goalkeeper Christian Wolfen made five saves for the clean sheet.
Perquimans 8, Albemarle School 0: The Pirates defeated the Colts in a non-conference match Wednesday at Perquimans County Parks and Recreation soccer field in Hertford.
Perquimans’ Tony Riddick had three goals and two assists, Tre’Quan Griffin had a goal with an assist.
Colin Tibbs scored two goals, Oscar Zuniga had a goal with an assist, Will Lawrence scored one goal, while Stephen Willie posted one assist.
Perquimans coach Michael Castle noted the Pirates looked good on offense and defense.
The Perquimans coach added Albemarle was a much improved team since the Pirates played them in August and praised Perquimans for playing as a “team.”
Manteo 3, Pasquotank 0: Manteo 5-1-1, 4-0-1 NCC) defeated the Panthers (5-1, 1-1 NCC) in a conference match Wednesday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Aiden Braswell, Oscar Rivera and Damien Rivera each scored, while Trent Hayman and Eddie Turberville each added an assist.
Manteo goalkeeper Cody Weaver made a save for the shutout victory.
VOLLEYBALL
Camden def. Pasquotank 25-6, 25-7, 25-6: The Bruins (11-0, 6-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (2-3, 0-3 NCC) in a conference match Wednesday at Camden County High School in Camden.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Tessa Forehand had 12 kills, McKayla Knauss had nine kills, Carlyn Tanis six kills, Mackenzie Boose and Jade Mitchell had three kills each, Sam Smith posted two kills, while Adisyn Russell and Kenison Parker had a kill each.
Sydney Tatum had 16 assists, Peyton Carver had 14 assists, while Smith had one assist.
Smith posted four digs, Russell and Tatum had two digs each, while Kamryn Nash, Carver, Forehand and Boose had one dig each.
Carver had seven serve aces, Tatum followed with six serve aces, Russell had five aces, Smith two aces, and Nash one ace in the win.
RECRUITING
The North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) announced Monday an exclusive, strategic partnership with Signing Day Sports, a forward-thinking technology company which we think will revolutionize the recruiting space with user-friendly apps that showcase athletic talent to college coaches nationwide.
Football, baseball, and softball programs are currently active and other sports will launch soon.
Additionally, NCCA, Signing Day Sports, and numerous colleges have secured funding to provide ALL premium features of Signing Day Sports’ recruitment technology at no cost to all NCCA members and Associate teams for the remainder of the academic year.
Signing Day Sports’ mission is to provide as many opportunities as possible for our student-athletes to gain exposure to colleges and universities across the nation. We already have NCCA members successfully using this service.
The Signing Day Sports team is ready to simplify the recruitment process while prioritizing the recruitment of North Carolina high school student-athletes. The NCCA strongly encourages high school coaches to take the next step forward in supporting our athletes’ athletic and academic journeys.
CORRECTION
In the Daily Advance Summer 2021 All-Area baseball team article that was published on Aug. 28, the incorrect batting average for Perquimans County’s Landon Gregory was published.
The following are the corrected statistics:
Landon Gregory, 1B/P, Sr., Perquimans County: Gregory was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. During the season, Gregory had a .333 batting average with 20 hits, 10 singles, eight doubles, two home runs and 31 RBI. As a pitcher, he pitched 25 innings, had a 2.80 ERA, 20 strikeouts and 18 walks. He appeared in 10 games, started in four and had a 2-0 record with a save.