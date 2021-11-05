KILL DEVIL HILLS — The First Flight High School varsity boys soccer team defeated J.H. Rose 2-1 in overtime in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 3A men’s soccer state playoffs at First Flight High School on Thursday.
J.H. Rose, the No. 17 seed in the region, ends its season with a 12-10 overall record.
First Flight (14-1-1), the East region’s No.1 seed in the state tournament, will host No. 8 seed Walter M. Williams (16-3-2) in a third round match Monday at 6 p.m. at First Flight High School.
CLASS 2A
Manteo 2, Red Springs 1: Manteo (12-3-1), the No. 4 seed in the East region in the Class 2A state tournament, defeated the 13th seed Red Devils (10-4-1) in a second round match Thursday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
Manteo will host No. 5 seed James Kenan in a third round match Monday at 5 p.m.
James Kenan 7, Northeastern 3: The Tigers (18-3-1) defeated the 12th-seeded Eagles in a second round match Thursday at James Kenan High School in Warsaw.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern sophomore James Hornthal scored two goals, Rigoberto Molina, a senior, had a goal with an assist, senior Wilson Wysor posted an assist, while Gavyn Bright, a junior, had an assist.
Northeastern ends its fall 2021 boys soccer season with a 14-5-1 overall record.
CLASS 1A
Voyager Academy 8, Perquimans 0: The No. 1 seed Vikings (14-1-3) defeated the No. 17 seed Pirates in a second round match in the East region of the NCHSAA Class 1A men’s soccer state playoff tournament Thursday in Durham.
Perquimans County ends its season with a (6-6) overall record.
CROSS COUNTRY
Area athletes are scheduled to compete at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Cross Country State Championships Saturday at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
In the Class 1A men’s state championship race, Perquimans County will be represented by Coley Drew and Jayden White, while Cape Hatteras will be represented by Colin Midget.
In the Class 1A women’s state championship race, Cape Hatteras will be represented by Ann Lord and Elizabeth Muller.
In the Class 2A men’s state championship race, Camden County will be represented by Dennis Gutierrez.
In the Class 2A women’s state championship race, Camden County will be represented by Brenna Gutierrez, Cadyence Guyer, Cadence Langton, Emerson Martindale, Thuy Nguyen, Victoria Royal and Keeley Williams.
In the Class 2A men’s state championship race, Manteo will be represented by Zain Bhula, while in the women’s 2A state championship race, Manteo will be represented by Mackenzie Flynn and Madison Flynn.
In the Class 2A women’s state championship race, John A. Holmes will be represented by Amanda Turner.
In the Class 3A women’s race, Currituck County will be represented by Emma Barefield, Alexis Davis, Kylee Dinterman, Serenity Doran, Jasmine Gorney, Hannah Mason and Ashley Reinke.
In the Class 3A men’s race, Currituck County will be represented by Gavin Jessup, while First Flight will be represented by Warner Campbell, Devon Coughlin, James Dudek, Jackson Hannon, Chase Matis, Liam Minnich and Joseph Wagner.
The Class 1A men’s race begins at 9 a.m., followed by the Class 3A men’s race at 9:40 a.m.
The 1A women’s race starts at 10:20 a.m., while the Class 3A women’s race starts at 11 a.m.
The Class 2A men’s race is slated for a 2 p.m. start, while the Class 2A women’s race begins at 3:20 p.m.
BASEBALL
The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state team selections for the summer 2021 high school season.
Perquimans County’s Tanner Thach, Macon Winslow and Jett Winslow along with John A. Holmes’ Davis Halstead were selected to the NCBCA Class 1A All-State team.