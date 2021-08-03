Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Rain. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.