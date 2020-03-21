A boys' basketball player from First Flight High School was honored by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Dylan Blake, a senior guard, was named to the NCBCA all-state second team Friday.
Blake, who was named the NCBCA District 1 Player of the Year earlier this month, averaged 28.7 points per game with eight rebounds, three assists and 3.2 steals per game during the 2019-20 season.
Blake led the Nighthawks to their first Northeastern Coastal Conference regular season championship. First Flight posted a 10-0 record in regular season league games, which was a first in program history.
First Flight (20-9) was the runner-up in the NCC tournament and advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs.