Northeastern High School hosted a Northeastern Coastal Conference cross country meet Thursday.
First Flight won both the men’s and women’s meets.
In the men’s meet, the Nighthawks scored 17 points, Camden County was second with 55 points, Manteo was third with 74 points and Hertford County was fourth with 93 points.
First Flight’s Warner Campbell won the boys meet with a time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds. Teammates Devon Coughlin, Chase Matis, and Jackson Hannon finished second through fourth respectively.
Camden’s Dennis Gutierrez and Alex Andrews placed fifth and sixth respectively. Manteo’s Zeke Leary was 12th. John A. Holmes’ Izak hines placed 18th. Hertford County’s Austin Chadwick was 20th. Northeastern’s Yahan Wood was 30th.
In the women’s meet, First Flight scored 32 points, Camden was second with 44 points, Manteo was third with 48 points.
First Flight’s Tatum Dermatas won the girls meet with a time of 19:56. Manteo’s Madison Flynn was second, First Flight’s Alexa Hallac was third, Manteo’s Mackenzie Flynn was fourth and First Flight’s Claire Meads was fifth.
Camden’s Cadence Langton was sixth, John A. Holmes’ Amanda Turner was seventh, while Northeastern’s Azaria Gallop was 21st.
FOOTBALL
Currituck 42, Hickory (Va.) 3: The Knights (1-1) earned their first win of the season against the Hawks (0-2) at Hickory High School in Chesapeake, Virginia Thursday night.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Currituck’s Makegan Piorkowski completed 5-of-11 passes for 44 yards.
As a team, Currituck rushed for 236 yards with Damon Duke leading the Knights with 65 rushing yards and scored a rushing touchdown.
Piorkowski led the team with three rushing touchdowns and added 34 rushing yards. Jay Ferebee and Carmillo Burton each had a rushing score.
Noah Simpson made six point-after-touchdown kicks in the win.
Up next, Currituck County hosts Virginia’s Lake Taylor High School on Sept. 10.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northeastern 5, First Flight 4: The Eagles (5-0, 4-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Nighthawks in a league match Thursday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Northeastern earned wins in singles from No. 1 Zoe Pureza 6-2, 6-2 against Allison Hudson, No. 4 Jada Simpson 6-3, 6-0 against Olivia Lillington and No. 5 Mary Ellen Foreman 6-3, 6-7(4-7), 11-9 against Heather Synder.
First Flight earned wins in singles from No. 2 Grace Woerner 7-6(7-5), 6-3 against Jessica Carter, No. 3 Emily Yurasek 6-3, 6-0 against Chloe Redd and No. 6 Annalise Hyder 6-1, 7-5 against Emma Montero.
Northeastern clinched the dual team match by winning two of the three doubles matches.
NHS won the No. 1 doubles match with the duo of Pureza and Carter with an 8-4 score against Hudson and Yurasek.
Northeastern’s No. 2 doubles team of Redd and Simpson defeated Woerner and Lillington 8-6.
First Flight won the No. 3 doubles match with the duo of Synder and Chloe Rose 9-8(9-7) against Foreman and Montero.
Northeastern hosts Northeast Academy on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Pasquotank 9, Gates 0: The Panthers (3-0) defeated the Red Barons (0-4) in a non-conference match Thursday at Pasquotank County High School.
Pasquotank’s Hunter Winslow led the Panthers’ attack with four goals and an assist. Eli Mitchell added two more goals and an assist.
Ryan Ponds, Logan Schiffbauer, and Joel Hernandez each tallied their first goal of the season in the win. Kardal Haist provided the Panthers with four assists, and goalkeeper Finn Clarkson kept the clean sheet with 5 saves on the evening.
Manteo 2, Currituck 1: Manteo (2-1, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the host Knights (0-1, 0-1 NCC) in a conference match Wednesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Aiden Braswell scored two goals, while Trent Hayman added an assist.
Manteo goalkeeper Cody Weaver made three saves for the shutout victory.
VOLLEYBALL
First Flight def. Northeastern 19-25, 25-10, 25-11, 25-9: The Nighthawks (2-0, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Eagles (0-3, 0-1 NCC) in a league match Thursday at River Road Middle School in Elizabeth City.
Perquimans def. South Creek: The Pirates (6-0, 1-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Cougars (1-4, 0-2 FRC) in three sets in a league match Thursday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.