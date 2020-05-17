First Flight High School’s Dylan Blake capped his standout high school career with a selection to the Associated Press North Carolina men’s high school basketball all-state team for the 2019-20 season on Friday.
During the season, Blake averaged 28.7 points, eight rebounds, three assists, 3.2 steals and one block per game.
He made 108 shots from behind the 3-point line during the season.
Blake, a senior guard, led First Flight (20-9, 10-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) to an undefeated conference regular season championship and to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A state playoffs.
During the season, Blake scored his 2,000th career point.
Other postseason awards for Blake include the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-state second team and NCBCA District 1 Player of the Year selections along with the Northeastern Coastal Conference Player of the Year and first team all-conference selections.
Blake ends his prep career as a two-time league player of the year, a four-time all-conference and a three-time NCBCA District 1 Player of the Year selection.
Blake plans to continue his basketball career at East Carolina as a preferred walk-on to the men’s basketball team.
North Mecklenburg’s Tristan Maxwell and Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell are The Associated Press men’s and women’s prep basketball players of the year in the state for the 2019-20 season.
George Stackhouse of Fayetteville Westover and Dee Hardy of Fayetteville Smith were selected men’s and women’s coaches of the year.
That followed a vote of 15 statewide media members who also selected the AP all-state men’s and women’s teams.
The awards came two months after the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement, and eventually last month’s cancellation, of eight state championship games.
The AP suspended its nomination process until there was clarity on the status of those games, then resumed after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association declared finalists as co-champions.
Maxwell, son of former NBA player Vernon Maxwell, averaged 24 points for the Class 4-A co-champion.
The 6-foot-3 senior and Georgia Tech recruit earned seven votes to edge Concord Cannon sophomore Jaden Bradley, this year’s Gatorade state player of the year who finished with six votes.
Cornwell, a 6-3 senior, averaged 26.2 points and 16.7 rebounds for the 2-A co-champion.
The Rutgers’ recruit had seven votes to finish one ahead of Wilmington Ashley junior Saniya Rivers, who shared last year’s AP award and won the Gatorade award for the second straight time.
Stackhouse led Westover to a 30-0 season and a share of the 3-A men’s title. His five votes were one ahead of Morganton Freedom’s Clint Zimmerman, whose 29-1 team was the other 3-A co-champion.
Hardy earned eight votes after Smith went 31-1 and claimed the 3-A women’s co-championship. Southeast Guilford’s Rachel Clark, last year’s AP coach of the year, was second with two votes after her 30-1 team claimed the other half of that 3-A crown.
Rivers was the only unanimous pick for either all-state team. The men’s team included two players — Raleigh Word of God’s Isaiah Todd and Hudson Moravian Prep’s Josh Hall — who are bypassing college basketball for professional options.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MEN: Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg (7)
WOMEN: Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover (7)
COACH OF YEAR
MEN: George Stackhouse, Fayetteville Westover (5)
WOMEN: Dee Hardy, Fayetteville Smith (8)
ALL-STATE TEAMS
MEN: Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg (14); Jaden Bradley, Concord Cannon (12); D’Marco Dunn, Fayetteville Westover (12); Dontrez Styles, Kinston (12); Lane Harrill, Cherryville (11); Isaiah Todd, Raleigh Word of God (11); Carter Whitt, Raleigh Leesville Road (10); Dylan Blake, Kill Devil Hills First Flight (10); Nick Farrar, Apex Friendship (10); Breon Pass, Reidsville (8); Josh Hall, Hudson Moravian Prep (7); Cam Hayes, Greensboro Day (6); Kalib Matthews, Henderson Collegiate (6).
WOMEN: Saniya Rivers, Wilmington Ashley (15, unanimous); Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover (14); Kennedi Simmons, Southeast Guilford (14); Jacee Busick, Kernersville Glenn (13); Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon (13); Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg (13); Anya Poole, Southeast Raleigh (10); Skylah Travis, Weldon (10); DaiJa Turner, Fayetteville Village Christian (9); Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day (9); Nevaeh Brown, Charlotte Mallard Creek (7); Raven Preston, Southeast Guilford (5); Abigail Wilson, West Rowan (5); Molina Williams, The Burlington School (5); Shakira Baskerville, West Forsyth (5); Evan Miller, Charlotte Ardrey Kell (5).
VOTERS: Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer; Paul Durham, The Wilson Times; Patrick Ferlise, Winston-Salem Journal; Jackson Fuller, StarNews of Wilmington; David Kehrli, The Times-News of Burlington; Mike London, Salisbury Post; Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record; Brian Meadows, Statesville Record & Landmark; Chris Miller, The Daily News of Jacksonville; Jonas Pope IV, The News & Observer of Raleigh; Paul Schenkel, The News Herald of Morganton; Malcolm Shields, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City; Joe Sirera, News & Record of Greensboro; Langston Wertz, Charlotte Observer; Brandon White, The Daily Dispatch of Henderson.