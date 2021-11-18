A First Flight High School baseball player recently signed to join the University of Maryland Eastern Shore baseball program.
Porter Braddy, a left hand pitcher, signed to join the UMES baseball program on Nov. 10 at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
During his junior season this past summer, Braddy was named the Northeastern Coastal Conference Player of the Year and was selected to the conference’s all-conference first team as a pitcher.
Braddy was also named First Flight’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player during the season.
Braddy led the Nighthawks to the conference championship last summer and is scheduled to compete during his senior season this spring.
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore baseball program is an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).
The Hawks did not compete during the spring 2021 college baseball season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SWIMMING
NAGS HEAD — A Northeastern Coastal Conference swimming meet with Currituck County, First Flight and Manteo high schools was held Wednesday at OBX YMCA.
In the girls meet, First Flight won the team competition with 100 points. Manteo was second with 39 points, while Currituck placed third with 24 points.
In the boys meet, First Flight won the meet with 112 points. Currituck was second with 50 points, while Manteo was third with eight points.
In the girls meet, the First Flight girls 200 meter medley relay team of Kira Walters, Isabella Cooper, Langley Curry and Maura Trivette won the event with a time of two minutes, 22.78 seconds.
Currituck boys 200 medley relay team of Landen Wiggins, Andrew Sarnowski, Logan Kennamore and Nolan Waugh won the event (2:13.48).
Manteo’s Gwyn Benkusky won the girls 200 freestyle (2:22.58).
Currituck’s Sarnowski won the boys 200 freestyle (2:13.48). First Flight’s Trivette won the girls 200 individual medley (3:01.18), while Currituck’s Logan Kennamore won the boys 200 individual medley (IM) (2:30.74).
First Flight’s Walters won the girls 50 freestyle (32.65), while First Flight’s Warner Campbell won the boys 50 freestyle race (27.81).
First Flight’s Delaney Hanf won the girls 100 butterfly with a time of 1:47.10, while First Flight’s Logan Thiessen won the boys 100 butterfly (1:12.33).
First Flight’s Hadley Hedges won the girls 100 freestyle (1:15.13), while First Flight’s Campbell won the boys 100 freestyle (1:01.25).
Trivette won the girls 400 freestyle (5:34.00), while Sarnowski won the boys 400 freestyle (5:02.70).
The First Flight 200 freestyle relay team of Chloe Wienert, Hedges, Terressa Dexter and Walters won the event (2:12.40).
First Flight’s Ben Tonnesen, Thiessen, Campbell and Tucker Crook won the boys 200 freestyle relay event (1:52.31).
First Flight’s Dexter won the girls 100 backstroke (1:27.20), while First Flight’s Tyler Anderson won the boys 100 backstroke (1:13.81).
Manteo’s Gwyn Benkusky won the girls 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:30.08, while First Flight’s Jake Brown won the boys 100 breaststroke (1:31.20).
The First Flight girls 400 freestyle relay team of Trivette, Hedges, Dexter and Cooper won the event with a time of 4:59.51, while the First Flight boys 400 freestyle relay team of Anderson, Brown, Crook and Tonnesen won the event (4:22.21).