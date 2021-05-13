PINEHURST — Katherine Schuster was not denied her fourth NCHSAA Individual State Women’s Golf Championship, collecting the trophy for the fourth straight year thanks to a 2-under 70 at Pinehurst No. 8 in the 1A/2A Women’s Golf State Championship.
The First Flight star was simply brilliant, firing the only under par round in the field on her way to a six-shot win.
Things started out somewhat shaky for the three-time defending Champion. She double bogeyed the opening hole and added another bogey on the fourth. However, she turned things around on the par 3 5th, collecting her first birdie of the day on the 138-yard hole. She carded three more in a row to finish the front nine in 1-under 35.
Her momentum continued on the 11th and 12th, birdieing both holes to get to 3-under for the round before giving one shot back on the par 3 13th.
Schuster, a signee to the Clemson University women’s golf team, added another birdie and one more bogey to her card, closing out her high school career with another State Championship, joining former Athens Drive star Jennifer Chang as the only women to win four Individual State Golf Championships.
West Lincoln held off Pine Lake Prep by a ten-shot margin to win their first Women’s Golf team title thanks to consistent play from their top three. Leah Matney led West Lincoln with a 13-over 85, good enough for a tie for 18th. Her teammates Reese Coltrane and Laycee Hoffman finished right on her heels at 14-over 86 and in a four-way tie for 20th.
Pine Lake Prep had a great showing from Caroline Johnson who finished second overall at 4-over 76. She led her team to a second place finish. Caroline Thomas and Alexa Moyer were the other two scoring players for the Pride at 91 and 100, respectively.
The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with NC Farm Bureau to recognize one individual from each of the top two teams with the 2021 Women’s Golf Sportsmanship Awards for each classification.
The 2021 1A/2A Women’s Golf Sportsmanship Award winners were Caroline Thomas from Pine Lake Prep and Brooke Beddingfield from West Lincoln.
FOOTBALL
The North Carolina Coaches Association release the players named to play in the 2021 East-West High School All-Star football game.
Northeastern senior wide receiver Jerron Hinton and senior quarterback Deandre Proctor, John A. Holmes senior linebacker Teddy Wilson and Hertford County senior quarterback Tye Saxby were selected to play in the game on the East team.
The 2021 East-West All-Star football game to be played July 21 at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro.
BASKETBALL
The NFHS released Wednesday information detailing its plans to allow state associations to adopt a shot clock for high school basketball beginning in 2022-23.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker released a statement Wednesday on NFHS Shot Clock Announcement:
“The NCHSAA is aware that the NFHS has approved the use of a shot clock by state association adoption beginning in 2022-2023. The Board of Directors and Staff will consult with our Basketball Coaches Association as well as system-wide and school athletic directors to make the best decision for the student-athletes of our state in the coming months.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Currituck 7, Bertie 2: Currituck fielded only five players, but swept every contested match handily to open conference play with a 7-2 victory over Bertie on Tuesday. Marley Renner, Lilly Nekervis, and Caroline Boughn all won their singles matches without the loss of a game. Isabelle Nekervis won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4, and freshman McKenzie Hundley recorded her first varsity victory, winning 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5. The Lady Knights won both doubles matches by identical 8-3 scores, with Lilly Nekervis and Boughn winning at No. 1, and Isabelle Nekervis and Hundley winning at No. 2. “Bertie’s team is all new, and very inexperienced,” observed Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “They played hard, with great attitudes, and represented their school really well.” Currituck (1-0 NCC, 2-1 overall) faces Northeastern at home on Wednesday.
John A. Holmes 9, Gates 0: The Aces (4-0, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Red Barons (1-1, 1-1 AAC) in a league match Tuesday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes earned wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 6-0, 6-1 against Alexis Neathery, No. 2 Bailey Rinehart 6-2, 6-1 against Faith Martin, No. 3 Carson Ray 6-0, 6-0 against Stephanie Salter, No. 4 Ellie Spear 6-0, 6-0 against Alicia Bateman, No. 5 Olivia Hare 6-0, 6-0 against Jordan Mitchell and No. 6 Trinity Copeland 6-0, 6-0 against Mikayla Hathaway.
Edenton earned wins in doubles from No. 1 Ellie Spear and Sydney Spear 8-0 against Neathery and Salter, No. 2 Rinehart and Ray 8-0 against Martin and Bateman and No. 3 Molly Harvill and Liza Bond 8-0 against Hathaway and Mitchell.
WRESTLING
John A. Holmes hosted First Flight and Northeastern in a meet Tuesday.
According to TrackWrestling.com, Holmes defeated Northeastern 42-12, but lost to First Flight 36-24.
Against Northeastern, the Aces earned wins from Chase Ward (132 pounds) by forfeit, Richard Fisher (138 pounds) by forfeit, Blake Thompson (145 pounds) by fall against Nakozi Burley, Brayden Johnson (152 pounds) by forfeit, Amareion Bunch (160 pounds) by forfeit, Leon Patrick (195 pounds) by forfeit and Xonta Dillard (285 pounds) by forfeit.
Northeastern earned wins against Edenton from Eric Fazekas (182 pounds) by forfeit and John Hopkins (220 pounds) by forfeit.
Against First Flight, Holmes earned wins from Ward (132 pounds) by forfeit, Fisher (138 pounds) by forfeit, Thompson (145 pounds) by forfeit and Bunch (160 pounds) by forfeit.
The Nighthawks earned wins from Reagan Riddick (113 pounds) by forfeit, Jacob Kresicki (120 pounds) by forfeit, Blake Francis (126 pounds) by forfeit, Gage Tomlin (182 pounds) by forfeit, Milosz Gargol (195 pounds) by fall against Patrick and Trevor Schweitzer (220 pounds) by fall against Dillard.
BASEBALL
John A. Holmes 7, Camden 1: The Aces (4-0, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (0-4, 0-1 AAC) in a league game Tuesday at Hicks Field in Edenton.
Gates 6, Manteo 0: The Red Barons (4-1, 1-0 AAC) defeated Manteo (0-5, 0-1 AAC) in a league game Tuesday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Andy Woodson and Jack Cook each had a hit.