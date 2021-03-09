Dr. Allen Hornthal, who previously served as the women’s tennis coach at John A. Holmes High School passed away.
According to the Miller Funeral Home of Edenton obituary, Hornthal, 80, died Saturday at Duke University Hospital.
A cause of death was not made public.
The high school and its athletic director Wes Mattera sent their condolences to the family of Dr. Hornthal on Monday.
“Coach Hornthal built consistent powerhouse tennis teams throughout the decades he spent coaching the Lady Aces,” Mattera said on a Facebook post Monday. “His records include coaching the team to over 112 straight Northeastern Coastal Conference wins. Yet, this is nothing in comparison to the many young lives he and his wife, Lindsay, molded through their dedication and passion to life on the courts and beyond. Prayers of peace and comfort to the Hornthal family.”
The dual team winning streak ended in 2010, but the streak was featured by the Raleigh News & Observer and nationally by Yahoo Sports in 2010.
At the time, the Aces were a Class 2A program.
In a 2013 Daily Advance article, Hornthal spoke about his return to coaching the Aces following a lung transplant procedure due to his battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
“They’re a big part of my motivation,” the 73-year-old Hornthal said at the time. “That’s one of the carrots I had with this thing was to say, ‘OK, you know this will be a good year.’ And I really love doing it, and it adds meaning to my life. I wanted to be able to get back and experience that emotional high of coaching.”
Hornthal stepped down as coach of the Aces girls’ tennis program following the 2013 season.
His obituary notes Hornthal, a native of Tarboro, coached high school tennis for 40 years.
Hornthal ran a dental practice in Edenton for 30 years before retiring in 1999.
Hornthal graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1958 and the UNC School of Dentistry in 1966.
The obituary notes for the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service will be planned for a later time.
The family requests in the obituary, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Allen’s name to any of the following organizations: John A. Holmes High School, Attn. Wes Mattera, Memo: JAH Tennis-Hornthal, PO Box 409, 600 Woodard St, Edenton, NC 27932. You Gotta Believe: 3114 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 (yougottabelieve.org); Springmoor Endowment Fund: 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.