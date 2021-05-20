Eric McDaniels, a former Northeastern High School football coach, died Wednesday.
A cause of death was not made public.
According to an obituary by the Twiford Funeral Homes of Elizabeth City, McDaniels was 60.
The obituary notes a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Corinth Baptist Church.
In 2000, McDaniels led Northeastern to the 4A Big East Conference championship.
The 2000 season was the last year NHS was a Class 4A member of the Big East Conference.
While leading the Eagles, McDaniels tallied 112 wins.
At the time of his departure from the program after the 2004 season, he was Northeastern’s all-time leader in wins.
According to a 2014 Daily Advance article, McDaniels led the Eagles for 16 seasons.
Following his time at NHS, McDaniels was an assistant coach in Edenton at John A. Holmes High School then became the head football coach at Roanoke Rapids High School in 2014.
According to a spokesperson with the Roanoke Rapids Schools District, McDaniels served as the head football coach and athletic director at Roanoke Rapids High School from 2014 to March 2020.
In six seasons at Roanoke Rapids, McDaniels led the Yellow Jackets to a 48-26 overall record and five appearances in the NCHSAA state playoffs.
In 2017, McDaniels underwent a procedure on his heart.
A GoFundMe page was created to help McDaniels offset the medical costs.