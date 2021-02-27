AHOSKIE — The Perquimans County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Hertford County 8-2 in a non-conference game Thursday.
Perquimans (2-4) was led in the match by Cameron Gilbert and his two goals and two assists,Tony Riddick had one assist, Dylan Cox posted two goals and one assist, while Colin Tibbs had three goals and two assists in the win.
Perquimans coach Michael Castle noted Tibbs got back in the scoring column in a big way and Gilbert played well and showed why he is a captain.
The coach added goalkeeper Dakota Mayo continues his improvement and did not allow any goals (the two scored were on backup keeper).
Castle hopes to continue the momentum on Monday versus Gates.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gramercy Christian 67, Victory Christian 46: The Eagles lost to the Warriors in the first round game of the NCCAA Tournament Thursday at Gramercy Christian School in Newport.
Kaden Harris led the No. 2 seed from the North Division Victory Christian with 18 points, three assists, a blocked shot, and two steals, Ethan Meads followed with 11 points, and eight rebounds.
Chris Lester scored eight points with an assist, a blocked shot, seven rebounds and three steals, Gavin Swimme had seven points, two assists, a blocked shot, and two steals, while Phillip Keeter had two points and a rebound.
Chris Barclift added an assist, a blocked shot, seven rebounds and three steals, Joshua Cartwright had an assist, two rebounds and a steal.
Jordan Hoover led the No. 3 seed from the South Division Gramercy Christian with 30 points, while Eric Klosterman followed with 20 points.
NCHSAA: Northeastern will play Washington in the third round of the North Carolina high School Athletic Association Class 2A boys’ basketball state tournament Saturday at Washington High School.
Washington defeated James Kenan 76-57 in its second round game Thursday night.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
New Bern Christian 33, Victory Christian 18: Victory Christian lost to New Bern Christian in the first round of the NCCAA Tournament being held at Gramercy Christian School in Newport Thursday.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian, the No. 4 seed from the North Division, with 10 points, a blocked shot, seven rebounds and two steals, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with seven points, an assist, seven rebounds and a steal.
Courtney Swimme scored a point, with two assists, a blocked shot, and a rebound, Olivia Cansler had an assist, and four rebounds, Adison Pharr had a rebound and two steals, while Brea Brewer, Allison Bateman and Morgan Siedenburg each had one rebound.
Adrianna Rhodes and Mackenzie Horvath led the Mustangs, the No. 1 seed from the South Division, with nine points each in the win.