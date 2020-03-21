The 2019-20 girls’ basketball season was a standout one in Edenton for the John A. Holmes High School varsity team.
The Aces secured a 23-7 overall record with an 8-2 mark in the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
The team was led by Le’Asia Stanley who is the The Daily Advance Area Player of the Year.
The sophomore forward was named the Albemarle Athletic Conference Player of the Year and selected to the all-conference team.
She was a South Creek Holiday Tournament all-tournament team selection. For the season, Stanley averaged 15.2 points, 13 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Stanley was selected to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) District 1 all-district first team.
She helped the Aces also win a share of the AAC regular season title with Perquimans, the league tournament championship and guided the Aces to the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
Her performance highlights other standout players in the Daily Advance’s coverage area during the season.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Shae Ferebee, Camden, G, Sr.: The senior guard is a three-time Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference player and four-year starter. She earned AAC all-conference selection for the 2019-20 season. The past two years, Ferebee has been honorable mention all-area. This year, she again led her team in scoring with 222 points (8.9 points per game) and was second in 3-point shots made with 37.
Kennedy Lighty, Camden, F, So.: The sophomore forward led her team in 2-point field goals with 68, free throws made with 51, field goal percentage of 60% and 2-point shooting percentage of 48%.
She was third in scoring with 190 points (7.6 points per game average).
Tyana Peebles, Currituck, G, Jr.: Peebles was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference all-conference first team and was named to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 third team.
Peebles averaged 9.9 points and 2.4 assists per game. As a point guard, Peebles was fifth in the conference on made 3-point shots and eighth in conference in steals.
Jamillian Johnson, John A. Holmes, G, Jr.: Averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.8 steals per game, named an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference performer, named to the South Creek Holiday Tournament all-tournament team, selected to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 all-district third team.
Stanley, John A. Holmes, F, So.: Area Player of the Year.
Destine Moore, Pasquotank, G, Jr.: The guard averaged 10.2 points per game and made 24 shots from behind the 3-point line this season. Moore was an all-Northeastern Coastal Conference performer for the 2019-20 season.
Jada Modlin, Perquimans, F, So.: Averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals during the 2019-20 season.
She was an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection and a North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 third team all-district selection.
McKayle Knapp, Perquimans, G, Sr.: Averaged 10 points, four rebounds and four steals per game. She was named an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection for the 2019-20 season.
Asha Elliott, Perquimans, G, Jr.: Elliott averaged eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game. She was named an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference performer for the 2019-20 season.
Morgan Brock, Victory Christian, G, Sr.: The guard led the Eagles in scoring and was named an NCCAA North Division all-state performer for the 2019-2020 season.
Aniyah Rainey, Northeastern, G, Fr.: She was one of the top scorers for the Eagles during the 2019-20 season.
Honorable mention: Camden — Hailey Bunting; Currituck — Ta’Nia Seymore; John A. Holmes — Kaci Drew, Sydney Spear, Dymond Rankins; Northeastern — Jayla Brumsey; Victory Christian — Jessica Van Essendelft.