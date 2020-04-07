Before the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic postponed sports in North Carolina on March 13, the high school girls’ soccer season was set to complete its second week of action.
In the Class 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference, Currituck will once again battle with league rival and state championship contending program First Flight. Pasquotank and Northeastern will also battle in the league.
Camden, John A. Holmes and Perquimans will try to dethrone defending Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference champion Manteo.
Albemarle School made history early in the season by fielding a varsity girls’ soccer team in the NCISAA.
If the soccer season does resume this spring, it will be a mad dash for teams to win league championships.
Here is more on area girls’ soccer teams:
CURRITUCK
Coaches: Madison Phillips and Robin Kane
Last season’s record: 15-6, 6-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: The Knights return five starters from last season’s team that finished second in the NCC and advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs.
One of those returning players is 2019 Daily Advance Area Player of the Year in Cara Spry. Spry is a senior midfielder for the Knights.
Other returning starters include senior midfielder Ryleigh Hammock, senior goalkeeper Whitney Shilling, junior defender Madison Hibbs and junior wing Samantha Phillips.
Emma Assaid (sophomore defender), Olivia Cason (sophomore midfielder), Jasmine Gorney (sophomore wing), Anna Lieberman (senior forward), Kaia Myhre (senior defender), Madison Schwatka (freshman defender), Caroline Boughn (freshman goalkeeper), Hailey Drane (freshman midfielder), Madeline Dupre (junior defender), Hannah Hodge (junior forward), Emma Marshall (freshman defender), Ashtyn Merritt (junior defender), Sara Lucia Nunez (senior defender) and Annabelle O’Donnell (freshman defender) will be factors on the team.
Coach Phillips noted that Currituck graduated six seniors from last season’s team.
“We have a talented pool of young players who have the potential to develop into a successful team,” coach Phillips said.
Currituck has a 1-0-1 overall record in 2020.
CAMDEN
Coach: Chuck Leslie
Last season’s record: 10-10-3, 2-4 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: Camden returns eight starters from last season’s team that appeared in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.
The senior class for Camden includes defenders Allie Coker and Mackensi Rollings, midfielders Desiree Brown, Katie Gall, Victoria Blount and Virginia Sellers and striker Shatyra Leslie.
“This year’s team returns with the most experience senior class we have had in over three years,” coach Leslie said. “I look for us to be more competitive this season and display team chemistry. My senior class has been together for four years so I expect them to be the leaders on and off the field.”
Before the season’s suspension, the Bruins posted a 2-0-1 overall record with a 1-0 record in the conference.
JOHN A. HOLMES
Coach: Josh Laverty
Last season’s record: 12-7, 6-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Aces return five starters from last season’s team that advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.
Edenton placed second in the league last season.
Returning starters from 2019 include Lilly Bunch (senior midfielder and forward), Alyssa Goodwin (junior defender), Jamie Hamm (junior midfielder and forward), Amanda Turner (sophomore goalkeeper and defender) and Trinity Copeland (sophomore defender and midfielder).
Freshmen Bailey Rinehart (midfielder) and Carson Ray (defender and midfielders) earned playing time as starters.
Diona Coston (sophomore forward), Da’Niyah Bunch (sophomore forward), Hannah Hoffman (sophomore midfielder), Michelle Carpiette (junior midfielder and defender), Hannah Rose (senior forward), Carrie Jenkins (sophomore defender), Sarah Goodwin (freshman defender and forward), Abby Faircloth (junior forward), Kyleigh Payton (sophomore midfielder) and Madison Adams (junior defender) round out the team.
“We have a very young team this year,” Laverty said. We lost 6 starters, but the potential with this group is very high. Biggest thing for us this season is to be a fundamentally sound team, do the little things right and never be out worked on the field.”
The Aces have a 0-2-1 overall record with a 0-1 record in the league in 2020.
NORTHEASTERN
Coach: Elizabeth Sundberg
Last season’s record: 5-11-1, 3-5 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Northeastern returns seven starters from last season’s team.
Returning starters from 2019 include sophomore midfielder Emma Montero, senior midfielder Madeline Twiford, senior midfielder Olivia Sanders, junior defender Kassidy Malo, junior defender Ellie Hornthal, junior defender Abby Furst and junior goalkeeper Sydney Miller.
Laura van Lochem (senior forward), Mary Ellen Foreman (freshman forward and midfielder), Sakari Harper (junior forward), Julie Fairweather (junior midfielder), Anna Myers (freshman midfielder) and Oosha Gibbs (freshman defender) round out starters.
Sundberg noted that NHS has more depth in 2020.
“We have a larger team than we have had the past couple of seasons which gives us a lot more options to work with as far as positioning,” Sundberg said. “I am excited to welcome 12 new players to the team, 7 of them being freshmen. I am looking forward to working with our new players and seeing their abilities and where they will be a good fit. Our main goal for the season is to improve our performance every game by consistently working on our teamwork, communication, and focusing each practice on areas we need to strengthen.”
Northeastern has a 1-1-2 overall record this spring.
PASQUOTANK
Coach: Craig Haist
Last season’s record: 9-10-1, 4-4-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: The Panthers have five returning starters from the 2019 season back in 2020.
Leading the Panthers in 2020 are tri-captains Sophie Clarkson (junior midfielder), Abigail Oaks (junior left back defender) and Marrissa Harris (senior center back defender).
Madeline Stephans (junior striker), Karima Quintero (junior midfielder) are returning starters, while Erika Quintero (sophomore midfielder), Shelby Blynn (freshman midfielder), Sarah Pureza (junior midfielder), Gracie Tillett (senior center back defender), Emily Stokely (freshman right back defender) and Max Cameron (senior goalkeeper) complete the starting lineup.
Haist noted that he wants the team to improve and become a well-rounded team.
Pasquotank has a 1-2-1 overall record in 2020.
ALBEMARLE SCHOOL
Coach: Tim Dunn
Outlook: Albemarle School began its 2020 season with a 0-2 record.
PERQUIMANS
Outlook: The Pirates began their season season with a 1-2-1 overall record.
That includes a 3-2 win against Pasquotank on March 11.