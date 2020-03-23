It was a competitive girls’ swimming season this winter.
The schools in the Daily Advance’s coverage area had multiple athletes win conference championships and advanced to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A/2A East Regional.
One one athletes from the area earned a trip to the state championship meet. That was Camden County’s Morgan Paige Strecker.
Her overall times and results during the season led to her being selected as the Daily Advance Area Swimmer of the Year.
Strecker, a sophomore, earns swimmer of the year status for the second consecutive season.
At the regional, Strecker placed seventh in the girls’ 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.09 and 12th in the girl’s 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.39.
Strecker was also part of the Camden girls’ 200 medley relay team that qualified to the regional and placed 20th in the event.
At the NCHSAA state championship meet, she finished 23rd place in the girls’ 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.76.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Strecker, Camden, So.: Area Swimmer of the Year.
Annabelle O’Donnell, Currituck, Fr.: Qualified to the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional in the girls’ 200 individual medley and was a member of the girls’ 200 medley relay team that competed at the regional.
Millicent Ott, Northeastern, Sr.: She placed 22nd in the girls’ 50 freestyle and placed 24th in the girls’ 100 freestyle at the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional.
Sophie Clarkson, Pasquotank, Jr.: Clarkson placed 13th in the girls’ 50 freestyle and was a member of the Pasquotank girls’ 400 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams that competed at the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional.
Jesse Dennis, Pasquotank, Sr.: Dennis placed 10th in the 100 butterfly and and was a member of the Pasquotank girls’ 400 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams that competed at the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional. She won the girls’ 100 butterfly at the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship meet.
Joliegh Connor, Perquimans, Fr.: She placed 19th in the girls’ 100 freestyle and 23rd in the girls’ 100 backstroke at the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional. She also won the girls’ 100 backstroke at the Albemarle Athletic Conference championship meet.