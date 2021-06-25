Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 83F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.