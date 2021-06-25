The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the list of athletes who qualified to compete in the NCHSAA Class 1A Outdoor Track and Field State Championship meet today at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.
In the women’s meet, Camden County’s Janay Cordy will compete in the girls shot put, Kennedy Lighty will compete in the girls discus.
The Camden County girls 4x800 meter relay team of Cadence Langton, Emerson Martindale, Maggie Langton and Keeley Williams will compete in the event.
Williams will also compete in the girls 400 meters and 800 meters races.
Perquimans County’s Alexis Williams will compete in the girls long jump. She has the fourth best distance entering the event with a leap of 14 feet, 07.50 inches.
John A. Holmes’ Sarai Leigh will compete in the girls triple jump and the girls 100 meter hurdles events.
Manteo’s Sydnee Ballance, Madison Flynn and Jayden Bailey (girls pole vault), the girls 4x800 meter relay team (Tiffany Fenz, Eleanor Edwards, Ella Spencer and Madison Flynn), the 4x100 meter relay team (Ballance, Erika Bailey, Jayden Bailey and Jania Charity), Flynn (girls 800 meters), Fenz (girls 3,200 meters) will compete at the state meet.
Cape Hatteras’ Elizabeth Muller will compete in the girls 1,600 meter run.
In the men’s meet, Holmes’ Jaylon Gurganus will compete in the boys high jump and the boys triple jump events.
Camden’s Jackson Nobles will compete in the boys discus, the Camden 4x800 meter relay team of Nathan Smith, Nobles, Branden James and Dennis Gutierrez will compete in the event.
James will compete in the boys 400 meters race.
Perquimans’ Jasiah Felton will compete in the boys high jump and the boys 200 meter run. Malik Haverland will compete in the boys triple jump.
He has the fourth best distance in the event entering the meet at 37-06.
Haverland will also represent the Pirates in the 100 meters. The Perquimans 4x200 meter relay team of Shaun Garcia, Machani Privott, Felton and Tony Riddick will compete.
Tre’Quan Griffin will compete in the boys 400 meter race, Tyrese Brothers will compete in the boys 300 meter hurdles, and Jayden White will compete in the boys 3,200 meters.
Manteo’s Michael Mccallum (boys shot put and discus), Hart Vandzura and Isaac Jarvis (boys pole vault), Mekhi Bias (boys 100 meters and 200 meters) and Aldo Herrera (boys 3,200 meters) will compete at the state meet.
The Class 1A meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Area athletes are set to compete in the NCHSAA Class 2A Girls Tennis Individual State Championship tournaments today at the Cary Tennis Park at 9 a.m.
In the singles tournament, Currituck County’s Marley Renner will play Newton-Conover’s Alexa Allison in a first round match.
In the doubles tournament, Northeastern’s Ellie Hornthal and Zoe Pureza will take on Hendersonville’s Lindsay Bull and Ava Heffner in a first round match.