AHOSKIE — The Pasquotank County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Hertford County 9-2 in a Northeastern Coastal Conference match Wednesday.
Pasquotank’s Jalen Haist finished the evening with six goals and an assist. Hunter Winslow, and Eli Mitchell each added another goal and two assists.
Wyatt Rhodes tallied his first goal of the season for the Panthers. Goalkeeper, Mathew Harrell added two assists from inside the box, and Riley Wood rounded out the stat sheet with his first assist of the season as well.
The Bears have not won a conference game this season
The Panthers (4-0-1, 2-0 NCC) host NCC foe Currituck County today.
First Flight 2, Northeastern 1, OT: The Nighthawks (4-0-1, 3-0 NCC) defeated the Eagles (4-1, 1-1 NCC) in a league game Wednesday at Northeastern High School.
The game was competitive throughout, even though First Flight had the advantage in possession. Down one goal at the half, Northeastern coach Zebulon Walser noted the Eagles never wavered and kept the intensity no matter how exhausted.
After numerous opportunities to go level, junior center midfielder Wilson Wysor added Northeastern’s lone goal.
The goal was assisted by freshman defender James Hornthal with around 6 minutes to go in the second half to tie the game.
The late goal sent the match to overtime.
After a scoreless first period of overtime play, the Nighthawks scored their game winning goal early in the second overtime period.
Walser noted the Eagles could not seem to get one back with only six and half minutes remaining.
Christian Wolfen, a junior goalkeeper, finished the game with 14 saves for Northeastern.
Walser added he believes that Wednesday’s match was the best the Eagles have played First Flight in a long time.
“I never doubted our guys for a second and fully expected to get the win against our toughest competition so far this season,” Walser said.
The coach added, historically, First Flight has been so good for so very long that I believe originally the Eagles were a little lost in the moment at the opening moments of the game.
“We quickly adjusted, settled in and gave First Flight some things to worry about. I was extremely impressed by our players’ versatility when it came to playing new positions tonight, such as Jeremy Winslow who helped in a lot of ways tonight. Every single player on our team has contributed to our successes this season and our performance tonight. No matter if they are a captain, a crucial starter, a sporadic starter, a key sub, or our reserves. Each player deserves credit for how hard they work during practices, warm-ups, and games. They all push each other to get better day-in and day-out, and I am really lucky to coach an incredible group of guys who will do anything for one another and the team. I think that constant effort and mentality showed tonight.”
“Despite the loss, I believe this was exactly what we needed for the season moving forward,” Walser said.
The coach added that if the opportunity presents itself in the rematch set for March 11 at First Flight, the Eagles can win.
John A. Holmes 0, Camden 0: The Aces (2-3-2, 1-1-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) and the Bruins (1-2-1, 0-1-1 AAC) played to a tie in the league match Wednesday at Camden Community Park.
Camden goalkeepers Hunter Hopson and Graham Burgess were both credited for playing 40 minutes in regulation and each making four saves, while Burgess played 20 minutes in overtime.
BASKETBALL
The Northeastern boys’ basketball team advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs Thursday.
According to The Robesonian, St. Pauls, who was the Eagles’ opponent, forfeited the game due to positive COVID-19 test within the St. Pauls program.
St. Pauls entered the game with a 14-1 overall record.
Northeastern (10-3) will play the winner of the Washington vs. James Kenan second round game in the third round.
COVID-19
Que Tucker, the commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) released a statement Wednesday following the announcement of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order that allows additional spectators to attend sporting events:
“The NCHSAA is grateful for the improvements in the state’s COVID-19 metrics. These improvements provide the opportunities for North Carolina’s students to return to the classroom in many cases and resume the optimal learning environment that in-person learning provides. We are also excited for the opportunity to allow parents and some fans from the community the opportunity to attend sporting events in-person to support their loved ones.
This has been a difficult year, and we know that the limitations have had particularly harsh effects on student-athletes and their families. We are ready to allow some sense of normalcy for these groups, and thankful that we have reached this point as a state. However, we want to do our part to make sure that this step forward does not lead to a step backwards. Simply put, we cannot afford further setbacks.
On behalf of our student-athletes, our coaches, and athletic administrators, we ask citizens across our state to support their local high school teams by following the Governor’s and DHHS’s guidance which continues to be designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. As we begin relaxing some restrictions on spectators, please diligently work together to keep these opportunities available for student-athletes and spectators by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and washing your hands regularly. If we continue to work together and respect those around us by following these simple steps, we are confident that our state will defeat this pandemic.”