The Northeastern High School football team could not withstand a second half surge from visiting Havelock as the Rams secured a 52-15 non-conference win at the Northeastern Athletic Complex Friday night.
The game was the season opener for both teams.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association football campaign was delayed from mid-August 2020 to Friday because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Northeastern trailed Havelock 18-15 at halftime.
The second half opened with a steady rain which made conditions almost unplayable. However, Havelock continued the momentum which had allowed them to take the lead late in the second quarter.
After receiving the kickoff, the Rams began at their own 27 yard line.
After a running play lost a couple of yards, Northeastern linebacker Jamison Fletcher sacked quarterback Andrew Frazier on the 22 yard line. Scrambling on third down, Frazier lofted a long pass through the rain down the right sideline. Wide receiver Kamron Hoover made a difficult over the shoulder catch to get the Rams out of trouble, and set them up with a first down at the Eagle 44 yard line.
Two plays later, Frazier gained 23 yards on a keeper for another first down. After a holding penalty set them back, the sophomore quarterback connected on a 26 yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to receiver Javonte Vereen. The kick was good and Havelock led 25-15.
The next set of downs was a disaster for Northeastern. A rush that gained nothing was followed by a fumble that lost nine yards. After an incomplete pass, an attempted punt turned into a pass that was flagged for intentional grounding. Havelock took over on the Eagle 15 yard line. From there the Rams would score in five plays, the last four yards covered by a run by Kamarro Edmonds who leaped over a tackler at the goal line. After the successful kick, the Rams had taken control of the game at 32-15.
If the previous set of downs for the Eagles was bad, the next possession was even worse. On second down from their own 33 yard line, an attempted wide receiver screen pass was ruled a backward pass, and when the ball rolled loose, the Rams scooped it up and ran it in for the score.
The total was now 39-15 with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
Three running plays for Northeastern gained nothing as defensive front for the Rams was dominating the line of scrimmage. A miss hit on the kick resulted in a punt that netted only six yards. Havelock needed only two plays to score on a counter run of 24 yards by Jaylen Budget. The score moved to 45-15 with Northeastern unable to secure even one first down.
After another three plays and out, Proctor was able to get off a good punt that put the Rams back to their 32 yard line. This time, the Eagles were able to stop the Rams, as Kaveon Freshwater and Fletcher both had tackles for losses to regain possession for Northeastern.
Given a chance to gain some experience, young Eagle quarterback Jalen Melson had a baptism under fire. A deflected pass was intercepted and returned for the final Havelock score. However, Melson would show some flashes. The lefthander scrambled under heavy pressure and made a couple of plays late including a first down completion to sophomore Shamar Sutton. A nine yard keeper by Melson had the Eagles moving as time expired.
Northeastern scored the first touchdown of the game on its opening drive on a run by Qua'mir Webb.
NHS' Sim Hurdle added the point after touchdown kick conversion to give NHS a 7-0 lead.
Havelock responded on its first drive with a pass by Frazier to Hoover for over 60 yards for a touchdown.
The Rams were unable to covert the point after touchdown kick. The Eagle held a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.
NHS added a safety on defense to increase its lead to 9-6 in the first quarter.
Northeastern defensive lineman Jaron Walker was credited with the safety.
NHS running back Juan Riddick was credited with a touchdown run in the game.
Havelock's Frazier connected with Hoover for another touchdown to cut the NHS lead to 15-12 early in the second quarter.
An Edmonds touchdown run gave Havelock an 18-15 lead late in the second quarter.
Fletcher had 12 total tackles, while Freshwater followed with 11 total tackles.
Frazier finished with 234 passing yards and three touchdown passes, while the Rams rushed for 184 yards.
Edmonds, a University of North Carolina signee, tallied 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Havelock (1-0), a Class 3A program, held Northeastern (0-1), a Class 2A program, to 229 yards of total offense.