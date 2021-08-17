Parents: are you looking for a sport to get your child or teen involved in that is loaded with both physical and emotional benefits? How about one which could result in your school-age son or daughter adding scholarship dollars to their college fund years before the college application process begins? Look no farther than bowling, and Albemarle Lanes is partnering with their youth bowling program to offer free bowling to kids 17 and under this Saturday.
Bowling is the number one participation sport in the United States with more than 67 million people bowling annually. Bowling provides many benefits for youth including educational, social, psychological and health benefits. Bowling is an equal opportunity lifetime sport, and unlike traditional sports like football, baseball, and basketball, no one sits the bench in youth bowling.
Organized bowling programs provide life skills such as time management, and understanding winning and losing and statistics show that kids that are involved in sports activities are less stressed and less likely to suffer from depression.
Another benefit to youth bowling is it gives kids exercise without even knowing they are exercising. Three games of bowling equal 1 mile of walking. Bowling uses 134 muscles. Imagine the workout your child will get from rolling a ball, which weighs 10% of his own body weight, about 60 times during a 3-game set. Competitive bowling promotes the concept of overall fitness and nutrition.
If these benefits look like something you and your child would like to explore, you are invited to come give it a try this Saturday, noon until 5:00 at Albemarle Lanes. Every bowler, ages 17 and under will receive one free game. The center will also be serving hot dogs, chips, and lemonade. Staff will also be on hand to offer advice for bowlers and answer questions about the youth program.
From the summer leagues last week, David Ange lit things up on Monday night, going for a nice 237-685 to not only lead the week’s initial league, but all leagues for the week. Garry Williams rolled the only other 600 on Monday, a 601, which included a 209 high game.John Bradley’s 214-589 and Lake Krehel’s 234 game rounded out the men’s leaders.
The ladies’ side of the high scores report revealed Brittany Krehel’s 192-512, Stephanie Winslow’s 191-491, Chasiy Meads’ 188-481, and MichellePritchard’s 171-481.
Looking at the team standings from Monday, with 3 weeks (12 points available) there is a tie for the top spot and only 5 points separate first from fourth.
The Thursday night Trophy League is not as tight at the top as the team of Ronnie Barefoot, Wilson Bateman, Chris Clay, and John Bradley wrapped up the season title last week, taking a 6-game lead into the final week.
Leading last week’s Trophy League scores were John Bradley’s 218-625, Christopher Vinson’s 225 game and Bryce Hawkins’ 218 effort.
The ladies were led by Debbie Winslow’s 165 game, along with Stephanie Winslow’s 154 game and Brenda Marx’s high of 150.
Kaylee Winslow not only led the youth bowlers with a 217-529, she also led her adult counterparts. Logan and Cameron Wenninger recorded games of 122 and 102 respectively.
Jacob Davenport’s 244-610 led the youth during the Crazy-8 league, followed by Josh Hughes’ 182-506 and Jason Vanscoy’s 179-487. Tara Blazier topped the young ladies with a 139-353, along with Tabitha Vanscoy’s 103-272 and Kenzie Vanscoy’s 62-163.
Bryce Hawkins fired his third 300 game of the season to lead the men with an 809 series, finishing just ahead of Christopher Vinson’s 277-786. Elizabeth Scaff (251-563) and Chelly Fisher (155-393) led the ladies.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!