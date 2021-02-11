Leading Hertford County by seven points after three quarters, Northeastern suffered an offensive meltdown in the final period.
The Bears would outscore the Eagles 21-5 down the stretch to earn the victory by the final score of 56-47.
The game, played in Elizabeth City Tuesday night, resulted in the first conference loss for Northeastern [6-2, 4-1 NCC], while Hertford County remains undefeated [5-0,3-0], and takes over first place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Points were hard to come by early in the first quarter. The Eagles led 7-4 at the 3:33 mark when Northeastern guard Deandre Proctor made a difficult reverse layup. Kaveon Freshwater converted a natural 3-point play on a strong offensive rebound, and led the Eagles with five points in the quarter.
Hertford would tie the game at 11-11 with 1:56 left on a layup by Israel Powell, and the Bears would score the final four points to lead at the first break 15-11.
Northeastern had a dry spell which was broken with a basket by Jakobie Hopson with 6:19 remaining in the second quarter.
Freshwater had to leave the game when he picked up his second foul, but Deshaun Felton came in and provided solid defense and rebounding. Gritty defense, and the offensive efforts of Kamari Braswell, who had seven points in the quarter, kept the Eagles close as the half ended with Hertford leading 28-24.
The third quarter saw the Eagles play their best basketball of the night.
Senior leader Proctor took over, scoring the first seven points to open the frame, and bring his team from behind to take the lead at 31-28.
Using both hands on hard drives to the basket, Proctor would score 11 points in the quarter, on his way to game high scoring honors with 18 points.
Zaki Evans lofted a perfect lob pass to Braswell on a fast break, who leaped and put the ball in off the glass for a highlight play that put the Eagles ahead 36-29 with 2:35 remaining.
Northeastern also got a corner 3-pointer from Alandas Williams, and after an 18 point quarter, they led the game 42-35.
Hertford changed up their defense in the final period, and Northeastern did not handle it well.
The half court zone press employed by the Bears produced errant passes and turnovers. When the Eagles broke the press, they did not convert on their open opportunities.
Powell’s drive put Hertford ahead 46-44 with about five minutes remaining, and the Eagles never got any closer. Forced to foul to try and extend the game, the Bears did not falter, making nine of ten attempts to put the game out of reach.
Following Proctor in the score sheet was Braswell with 11 points, then Evans and Freshwater with five points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hertford County 58, Northeastern 50: The Lady Bears got six 3-pointers from sophomore guard Tamia Britt, who came off the bench to spark Hertford County [3-1, 1-1] to the victory in Northeastern Coastal Conference competition.
Her efforts spoiled the outstanding performance of Eagle Jasmine Felton. The freshman forward was unstoppable, scoring in every quarter on her way to a game high 24 points.
Fresh legs really showed in the first quarter, as Northeastern [6-2, 2-2] played aggressive defense and held the Bears to only four points. The Eagles were led by Felton’s first four points, and two baskets from Jessica Jenkins, the second of which came on a nice turnaround bank shot in the lane.
The Northeastern offense also got a boost with a 3-pointer from the wing by guard Jayla Brumsey.
Northeastern had their biggest lead of the night 14-4 early in the second quarter, when Felton grabbed a defensive rebound, and drove the length of the court to score a layup. Hertford chipped away at the lead which was cut to 16-14 on Britt’s second three from the left corner.
Eagle co-captain Aniyah Rainey converted two free throws for her first points of the night, as Northeastern held the lead 18-14 at the half.
The third quarter was well played by both teams especially on the offensive ends. The Bears got two early 3-pointers from Britt, and then an underneath basket from Kanae Edwards to take their first lead of the game at 26-25. Hertford continued their momentum to lead by six points at 34-28, and seemed poised to break open the contest.
However, at that point, Felton had her signature moments of the game. She converted back-to-back natural three point plays on contested drives to the hoop to tie the game at 34-34.
The quarter would end with Hertford holding a one point lead 37-36.
Fatigue showed in the fourth quarter as the Bears have depth, and Britt again came off the bench, and hit two threes from the left wing to push the Hertford lead to 48-42.
Northeastern has only eight players on the roster, and the situation was made worse when Jenkins went down with a leg injury with five minutes left in the game.
The Eagles battled, and another Felton three point play cut the lead to 51-47, but the Bears got crucial points from inside players Desiree Askew, and Edwards to hold off the Northeastern comeback.
Rainey followed Felton with 11 points in the game. Brumsey finished with nine, and Jenkins with six points.